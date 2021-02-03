Karl Rove says Marjorie Taylor Greene is a 'problem for our party'

Karl Rove, former Deputy Chief of Staff and Senior Advisor to U.S. President George W. Bush, speaks during a panel discussion at the 2008 Mortgage Bankers Association Conference and Expo October 21, 2008 in San Francisco, California. Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Karl Rove said Rep. Marjorie Taylor Green should be stripped of her committee assignments.

Rove told Fox News that the Georgia lawmaker is "a problem for our party."

Greene has promoted anti-Semitic conspiracy theories and suggested school shootings were faked.

In an appearance on Fox News on Tuesday, Karl Rove, the Republican operative who has advised presidents from Richard Nixon to George W. Bush, spoke out against fringe conspiracy theories put forth by Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene.



Rove said that Greene, an elected Republican from Georgia, should be stripped of her committee assignments. Greene has made headlines for, among other things, claiming that Jews have started wildfires using space lasers.

Said Rove:

"If you believe that the Jews control a space laser that starts fires in Northern California, and there's some unnamed high-ranking government official who's got to a heretofore unknown security classification called Q, and all the nutty things that flow with that, you should be taken off the prestigious House Education and Labor Committee and confined to the dark recesses of the furthest building away from the House floor."

The parents of school shooting victims, who Greene has suggested were participants in a "false flag" event, have also called for the lawmaker to be removed from the panel, which oversees education policy.

On Monday, Democratic leaders gave their Republican counterparts 72 hours to do just that.

A number of Democrats have also called for Greene to be removed from the chamber, with Rep. Jimmy Gomez introducing a measure that calls for her to be expelled from Congress.

But Rove declined to go that far. "Let the voters decide in the next election," he said, adding, "she is a problem for our party."

Earlier in the week, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell likewise called Greene a "cancer" for Republicans.

Former President Donald Trump, however, has continued to offer her support.

