Karlissa Saffold, The Mother Of Blueface, Explains Why She Didn't Pay For His Bail

Karlissa Saffold, the mother of Blueface, is explaining why she refused to pay her son‘s bond after he was arrested in Las Vegas for allegedly shooting at a truck outside a strip club. Saffold defended her decision in a video she posted on social media, Aceshowbiz reports.

“Don’t come talking to us about no bail money. Don’t come talking to us about my son. We created ‘Thotiana,'” Karlissa said in the clip, referencing the rapper’s hit single. “We paid for it. Me, his father, my husband and Jaiyden [Blueface’s child’s mother]. We paid for the song. We helped create your artist for you. Don’t come to us about no goddamn bail money.”

Blueface has been released from custody after getting a $50,000 bail. However, it’s not clear who paid to free the rapper.

Surveillance camera footage allegedly shows Blueface shooting at a truck outside Euphoric Gentlemen’s Club in Las Vegas on Oct. 8. The Los Angeles native was arrested for felony attempted murder with the use of a deadly firearm or tear gas. He’s also facing charges of discharging a gun into a house, building, vehicle or craft.

The artist, legally known as Johnathan Porter, was seen with his girlfriend, Chrisean Rock, when he was arrested in Las Vegas on Tuesday outside of Lo-Lo’s Chicken & Waffles.

“Porter was arrested outside a business in the 300 block of Hughes Center Drive,” police said in a statement, according to XXL Mag. “He will be booked into the Clark County Detention Center on warrants for attempted murder with a deadly weapon and discharging a firearm at/into an occupied structure.”

Karlissa said her son hasn’t been the same since meeting Chrisean.

“Son you lost your mom the day you let that woman disrespect me and then kick me in the head while you videotaped it,” she wrote on Instagram. “You lost everything that day you just haven’t accepted it yet. You’re done. You had one job and that was to open the gate for those of us who earned it. You couldn’t even do that. You were never the one! You were only the gate keeper. I’ll take it from here.”

Blueface allegedly kicked his mother out of his home after she had an altercation with his girlfriend.