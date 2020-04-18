Karma's first all-electric car is a souped-up Revero

After years of hybrids, Karma is finally ready to make the leap to pure EVs. The automaker has unveiled an all-electric Revero GTE sedan that will represent the “high-range” of its lineup. Karma didn’t reveal the motors, but the machine will be built on the E-Flex platform and deliver 60MPH in under 3.9 seconds with electronic torque vectoring. You can also expect meaningful range. While the base model with a 75kW battery will manage just 200 miles on a charge, a 100kW version arriving at the same time should push 300 miles. A “hyper-range” version arriving months later will push 400 miles — if you have the money, long city-to-city jaunts should be relatively easy.

The brand is also promising 150kW fast charging that brings the GTE to 80 percent in less than 30 minutes. That’s not nearly as powerful as Tesla’s 250kW or Porsche’s 350kW, but you won’t have to take an extended lunch break to make it home.

Pricing is still an unknown, but Karma plans to make the electric Revero available in spring 2021 (fall 2021 in China and Europe). When the Revero GT starts around $144,000, though, it’s safe to presume the GTE will be pricey. This will be a competitor to premium rivals like the Tesla Model S Performance and Porsche Taycan Turbo, not to mention conventional luxury sedans.