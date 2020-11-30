Karmanos Cancer Institute to implement OncoLens virtual tumor board and cancer treatment planning software solutions

Greater collaboration on a secure digital platform across 16 locations will improve continuum of care for patients

DETROIT and ATLANTA, Nov. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Karmanos Cancer Institute is pleased to announce that it will begin using the OncoLens cancer treatment planning software platform to hold tumor boards and multidisciplinary case discussions. Implementing OncoLens will make it easier for providers to participate in multidisciplinary team discussions through a streamlined and accessible platform where members can review patient cases in real-time and asynchronously. Using this secure platform allows for the consolidation of clinical trial information, electronic medical records (EMR), images, lab results and other information into one environment. Follow up action items are recorded and can be managed through the platform.

Implementing OncoLens will make it easier for Karmanos providers to participate in multidisciplinary team discussions through a streamlined and accessible platform where members can review patient cases in real-time and asynchronously.

Tumor boards are critical to Karmanos' multidisciplinary approach. These treatment planning sessions allow specialty providers from many disciplines to discuss and plan treatment for patients. Participants include oncologists, radiation oncologists, radiologists, pathologists, surgeons, pharmacists, specialized nurse practitioners, dietitians, social workers and genetic counselors. By holding tumor board meetings, Karmanos offers access to a team of experts without requiring patients to see multiple specialists. Rather, patient cases are discussed in one setting, where each specialist can weigh in, providing the best possible expertise and patient treatment. With 16 locations in the Karmanos network, accessible collaboration is imperative.

Before the implementation of OncoLens, Karmanos held tumor boards in person or via conference call. While this allowed for effective communication, the use of OncoLens will enhance the process and efficiency by integrating EMR and other data to be shared seamlessly in real-time for all to review. Additionally, whether held online or in-person, tumor boards have previously required that all providers attend simultaneously. With the implementation of OncoLens, specialists can offer comments and feedback asynchronously and engage with other team members before or after the meeting.

Story continues

The OncoLens platform provides clinical decision support to automatically match patients with potential clinical trials that are pulled from the study information portal, based on the specific cancer type and tumor characteristics.

The OncoLens platform enables system-wide treatment planning and standardization of care across a network that is consistent with evidence-based and customized care pathways. It allows peer-to-peer collaboration and instant reporting to provide perspective into testing and treatment recommendations, adherence to quality metrics and improvement opportunities.

"We have learned a great deal about the value and ease that can be facilitated by digital communication platforms during the COVID-19 pandemic. Even before this, Karmanos sought to remove communication barriers between our providers to offer the best cancer care possible to our patients. Thanks to the specialized offerings provided by OncoLens, multidisciplinary teams throughout the entire Karmanos system will be able to collaborate seamlessly and share information, whether they are stepping out of surgery, sitting at a desk or commuting to the clinic," said Justin Klamerus, M.D., M.M.M., President of the Karmanos Cancer Hospital & Network.

"With OncoLens and Karmanos working together, we will drive increased care coordination among multi-specialty providers in the network and community, leading to better patient care and increased referrals. Each cancer patient's case will be visualized by their care team and expert physicians at Karmanos, with the relevant clinical, imaging, genomic and other data, irrespective of location or busy schedules and tracked to Karmanos' high-quality standards. We are excited to work with a partner like Karmanos that shares our mission to bring the best possible care to the patient," said Anju Mathew, CEO and Co-Founder, OncoLens.

Since its founding, OncoLens has offered a platform that can easily aggregate patient-specific data in a HIPAA-compliant manner across different EMR/clinical/genetics information systems. In addition, patient-specific clinical trials at a facility or its affiliates, NCCN/ASCO guidelines and the latest research are automatically identified for each case to support the care team in making the best decision for the patient. For large healthcare networks and institutions like Karmanos, OncoLens provides an inter-connectivity tool that breaks down the silos of healthcare delivery.

OncoLens serves more than 8,000 cancer care providers across the country today, including those from NCI designated cancer centers, academic institutions, integrated delivery networks (IDN) and community cancer centers across the country.

About OncoLens

OncoLens is a care treatment planning platform designed specifically to help cancer programs collaborate effectively with multidisciplinary teams across their care networks and within the affiliates and communities they serve. Our solutions include virtual tumor board technology, workflow automation, survivorship care planning, and clinical decision support capabilities that ultimately lead to increased standardization across the network, higher quality of care, enhanced engagement with affiliates, increased referrals, and reduced costs through greater efficiencies. For more information on OncoLens, please visit www.oncolens.com. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

About The Barbara Ann Karmanos Cancer Institute

Karmanos Cancer Institute is a leader in transformative cancer care, research and education through courage, commitment, and compassion. Our vision is a world free of cancer. As part of McLaren Health Care, Karmanos is the largest provider of cancer care and research in the state of Michigan. For more than 75 years, our administrative and research headquarters, along with our premier specialty cancer hospital, have been located in downtown Detroit. Our 15 network sites throughout the state deliver market-leading cancer care and clinical trials conveniently to the communities where many of our patients live. Karmanos is recognized by the National Cancer Institute as one of the best cancer centers in the nation. Our academic partnership with the Wayne State University School of Medicine provides the framework for cancer research and education – defining new standards of care and improving survivorship. For more information, call 1-800-KARMANOS (800-527-6266) or visit www.karmanos.org. Follow Karmanos on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and YouTube.

Logo for the Barbara Ann Karmanos Cancer Institute (PRNewsFoto/Barbara Ann Karmanos Cancer ...)

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/karmanos-cancer-institute-to-implement-oncolens-virtual-tumor-board-and-cancer-treatment-planning-software-solutions-301181729.html

SOURCE Karmanos Cancer Institute