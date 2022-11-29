Karnataka: Manipal University professor compares Muslim student to Kasab

·2 min read
Manipal University
The incident has been widely condemned on social media

A college professor in the southern Indian state of Karnataka has been barred from taking classes after he allegedly compared a Muslim student's name to that of a terrorist.

A video of the student objecting to the remark has gone viral and been shared widely on social media.

The college said in a statement on Monday that it had initiated an inquiry into the incident.

The professor's comment has sparked outrage on social media.

The professor at the Manipal Institute of Technology in Udupi district allegedly asked a student for his name and then said, "Oh you are like Kasab" after hearing it, NDTV news channel reported.

Ajmal Kasab was the sole surviving gunman from the 26 November 2008 terror attacks in India's financial capital, Mumbai. He was convicted and hanged in 2012.

Kasab was among a group of Pakistani attackers who held Mumbai under a 60-hour siege as they went about attacking a prominent railway station, luxury hotels and a Jewish cultural centre. About 166 people were killed in the attack, including several policemen.

In the 45-second video shared online, the student can be heard telling the professor that comparing his name to Kasab's "is not funny".

"Being a Muslim in this country and facing all of this everyday is not funny," he says.

The professor is heard apologising and saying "you are just like my son", but that doesn't seem to pacify the student who says that the apology "doesn't change how you think".

Several Twitter users condemned the professor's words, saying they reeked of discrimination, and highlighted the biases India's minority Muslims face on a regular basis.

Observers say that incidents of violence towards minority communities in the country have increased under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government, which has been in power since 2014. Other users praised the student for standing up for himself in class.

The institute said in a statement on Monday that it had started an inquiry and the professor "has been debarred from classes till the inquiry is over".

It added that it prides itself for diversity on campus and is committed to treating everyone alike, "irrespective of caste, religion, region, gender".

A public relations officer at the university told Scroll news website that the "incident was unfortunate and that the institution strongly condemns it".

Read more India stories from the BBC:

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. Senate eyes tightened restrictions on Chinese semiconductors

    The Democratic leader of the U.S. Senate urged lawmakers on Monday to back his proposal to bar the U.S. government from doing business with companies that use semiconductors made by producers the Pentagon considers Chinese military contractors. "If American business wants the federal government to buy their products or services, they shouldn't be using the kind of Chinese-made chips that, because of Chinese government involvement, put our national security at risk," Senator Chuck Schumer said in remarks opening the Senate after its Thanksgiving holiday recess. "We need our government and our economy to rely on chips made right here in America."

  • Security Service of Ukraine visits Ukrainian Orthodox Church of Moscow Patriarchate in Ivano-Frankivsk

    The Security Service of Ukraine [SSU] is conducting a counterintelligence security operation within the diocesan administration and the cathedral of the local diocese of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church (Moscow Patriarchate) in Ivano-Frankivsk.

  • Should You Invest in Ford in 2023?

    Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) is one of the most recognizable brands in America. There's a culmination of factors that could work against Ford in 2023. Vehicles are big-ticket items for consumers and businesses that purchase them -- the average transaction price for a new vehicle was $45,844 as of June 2022.

  • China protests a test for Xi says analyst

    STORY: Demonstrations have taken place across China in a wave of civil disobedience that is unprecedented in mainland China since President Xi Jinping assumed power a decade ago. Frustration is boiling just over a month after Xi secured a third term at the helm of China's Communist Party.Truex on Sunday (November 27) said that the situation was "highly dangerous" and that he expected a further crackdown on protesters.China has stuck with Xi's zero-COVID policy even as much of the world has lifted most restrictions. While low by global standards, China's case numbers have hit record highs for days, with nearly 40,000 new infections on Saturday, prompting yet more lockdowns in cities across the country.

  • Dua Lipa Granted Albanian Citizenship

    The singer, whose parents are Albanian, said she was feeling 'very proud'

  • Landmark trial over Arkansas youth gender care ban resumes

    A psychiatrist called to the stand by Arkansas as the state defends its ban on gender-affirming care for children said Monday he was concerned about the impact the law could have on some transgender youth who would see their treatments cut off. Dr. Stephen Levine, a psychiatrist at Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine in Ohio, testified as the nation's first trial over such a ban continued before a federal judge after a five-week break. Arkansas' law, which was temporarily blocked last year, would prohibit doctors from providing gender-affirming hormone treatment, puberty blockers or surgery to anyone under 18 years old.

  • India purchased 40% of seaborne Russian Urals oil in Nov. -Refinitiv data, traders

    India bought about 40% of all Urals seaborne export volumes loading in November, outperforming other states as buyers, Reuters calculations based on Refinitiv and traders' data showed on Monday. Russian Urals oil shipments to India accounted for about 40% of the total sea exports of Urals in November, not including the transit of oil from Kazakhstan, which is sold as KEBCO, Reuters calculations showed. At the same time, shipments of the grade to Europe, which was previously the largest consumer of seaborne Urals, in November amounted to slightly less than a quarter.

  • Netflix’s ‘I Am Vanessa Guillen’ sheds light on Army specialist’s murder, sisters say: ‘Horrifying injustice’

    Vanessa Guillen's sisters, Mayra and Lupe Guillen, have come forward in a new Netflix documentary titled "I Am Vanessa Guillen" about their sister's murder and the family's fight for justice.

  • A $900 million port project of the Adani group has sparked violence in India

    A seven-year-long agitation against an Adani Group port project turned violent in southern India over the past weekend.

  • Minnesota: 200 anglers rescued from broken ice chunk

    The ice broke on Upper Red Lake, a popular fishing destination in the state of Minnesota.

  • Dabo Swinney passionately sounds off when asked about coaching changes by Clemson fan

    Well, tell 'em what you really think, Dabo.

  • Democratic senators question Biden administration on end to Title 42, potential migrant surge at border

    Democratic senators wrote a letter to the Department of Homeland Security chief expressing "deep concerns" about the end to Title 42, which expires on Dec. 21.

  • Robert Saleh says Jets will 'go week-to-week' with Mike White, Zach Wilson at quarterback

    Robert Saleh danced around questions surrounding quarterback Mike White being the Jets' starter for the rest of the season and what it would take for either White to lose the starting job or Zach Wilson to regain it.

  • Biden Asks Congress to Force Rail Deal Over Union Objections

    (Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden and Speaker Nancy Pelosi are moving to prevent a looming shutdown of the nation’s freight railroads with the House preparing to take up legislation this week to impose a settlement over the objections of some unions.Most Read from BloombergApple to Lose 6 Million iPhone Pros From Tumult at China PlantNext Covid-19 Strain May be More Dangerous, Lab Study ShowsThere’s a Job-Market Riddle at the Heart of the Next RecessionStocks Hit by Fedspeak as China Woes Boost

  • India’s Free-Market Oasis Aims to Take On Singapore and Dubai

    (Bloomberg Markets) -- India’s newest financial hub is rising from scrubland near the banks of the Sabarmati River once dominated by marsh birds and grazing buffalo.Most Read from BloombergApple to Lose 6 Million iPhone Pros From Tumult at China PlantNext Covid-19 Strain May be More Dangerous, Lab Study ShowsThere’s a Job-Market Riddle at the Heart of the Next RecessionStocks Hit by Fedspeak as China Woes Boost Havens: Markets WrapIn the state of Gujarat, just a few glass-fronted towers greet th

  • Student athletes feel 'tossed aside' after Whittier College ends NCAA Division III sports

    A week before Thanksgiving break, Whittier College announced it would end its NCAA Division III football, lacrosse and golf programs.

  • Britain’s ‘golden era’ of close engagement with China is over, says Rishi Sunak

    The “golden era” in relations between the UK and China “is over”, Rishi Sunak has declared in his first major policy speech since becoming Prime Minister.

  • Insiders at Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) sold US$30m worth of stock, possibly indicating weakness in the future

    In the last year, many Microsoft Corporation ( NASDAQ:MSFT ) insiders sold a substantial stake in the company which may...

  • World Cup 2022 table: Group stage standings and England’s route to the final

    Will England and Gareth Southgate end 56 years of hurt at the Qatar 2022 World Cup? Will Brazil live up to their favourites tag and lift the trophy? Or will a dark horse emerge triumphant?

  • How to gain followers on platforms like Instagram, YouTube, and TikTok

    Creators and industry experts reveal their best advice for building an audience on social media platforms, from Instagram to LinkedIn.