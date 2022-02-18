Karol G Rings in 31 With Sultry and Sexy Nude Photoshoot at the Beach

Karol G is giving fans a snapshot of exactly how comfortable she is feeling in her own skin as she enters 31 by sharing sultry new pics from a photoshoot at the beach.

The Colombian singer-songwriter showed the world who the real bichota is by displaying her curves in a nude photoshoot by the sea in an Instagram post.

"Photos of me by the sea, my favorite place 🌞 🌊 trying to cover-up a little bit of what's obvious, what's natural, what's perfect 🌸🦀✨✨✨, celebrating life, the blessings and magic of being able to make dreams come true 🌺," she wrote.

She continued, "I had very happy birthday 🌝✨ and all of the incredible love all of you gifted me made it all the more special 🦋🦋🦋🌊. Thank you for so much 🤞🏽. I love you so much pues!!!"

The Latin Grammy Award winner celebrated her birthday on February 14, and revealed just how centered she is feeling as she welcomes another year around the sun.

Her sexy photoshoot on Febraury 17 effectively broke the internet—with fans and fellow artists like Kali Uchis adding a string of emojis to her comments.

Dominican dembow queen, Tokischa, celebrated her sexiness in the comments section, writing, "Bichota acuática 🌊."

It has been a one hot week for the artist, who recently launched her collaboration with Crocs on her birthday by sharing a video of a mariachi band wearing the new hot-red collection she designed.

She captioned the clip, "Happy to announce my collaboration with [Crocs] ♥️♥️♥️ thought by with love by the Bichota!! You can get them now, let's go Papiiii! #KarolGxCrocs."