Karole Lloyd Is The Independent Director of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) And They Just Spent US$123k On Shares

Investors who take an interest in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) should definitely note that the Independent Director, Karole Lloyd, recently paid US$123 per share to buy US$123k worth of the stock. That's a very decent purchase to our minds and it grew their holding by a solid 14%.

Churchill Downs Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when insider Richard Duchossois bought US$504k worth of shares at a price of US$86.21 per share. Although we like to see insider buying, we note that this large purchase was at significantly below the recent price of US$125. Because the shares were purchased at a lower price, this particular buy doesn't tell us much about how insiders feel about the current share price.

Churchill Downs insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. You can see the insider transactions (by individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insider Ownership of Churchill Downs

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Churchill Downs insiders own 3.8% of the company, currently worth about US$187m based on the recent share price. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Do The Churchill Downs Insider Transactions Indicate?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchases. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. Once you factor in the high insider ownership, it certainly seems like insiders are positive about Churchill Downs. That's what I like to see! If you are like me, you may want to think about whether this company will grow or shrink. Luckily, you can check this free report showing analyst forecasts for its future.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

