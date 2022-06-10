A Karoon Energy Ltd (ASX:KAR) insider increased their holdings by 63% last year

From what we can see, insiders were net buyers in Karoon Energy Ltd's (ASX:KAR ) during the past 12 months. That is, insiders acquired the stock in greater numbers than they sold it.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

Karoon Energy Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The Independent Non-Executive Chairman Bruce Phillips made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for AU$878k worth of shares at a price of AU$1.30 each. We do like to see buying, but this purchase was made at well below the current price of AU$2.13. Because the shares were purchased at a lower price, this particular buy doesn't tell us much about how insiders feel about the current share price.

You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insider Ownership

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Karoon Energy insiders own about AU$29m worth of shares. That equates to 2.4% of the company. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Do The Karoon Energy Insider Transactions Indicate?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Karoon Energy shares in the last quarter. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. Insiders do have a stake in Karoon Energy and their transactions don't cause us concern. Of course, the future is what matters most. So if you are interested in Karoon Energy, you should check out this free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

