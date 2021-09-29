Is Karooooo Ltd. (KARO) A Smart Long Term Buy?

Desert Lion Capital, an investment management firm, published its second-quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. A return of -2.0% for the quarter and +13.5% year-to-date through June was delivered by the fund for the Q2 of 2021, outperforming the FTSE/JSE All Share Index that delivered a +5.3% return for the same period. You can take a look at the fund’s top 5 holdings to have an idea about their top bets for 2021.

In the Q2 2021 investor letter of Desert Lion Capital, the fund mentioned Karooooo Ltd. (NASDAQ: KARO) and discussed its stance on the firm. Karooooo Ltd. is a Singapore-based software company with a $909.9 million market capitalization. KARO delivered a -7.31% return in the past month and it closed at $28.61 per share on September 28, 2021.

Here is what Desert Lion Capital has to say about Karooooo Ltd. in its Q2 2021 investor letter:

"Two of the biggest contributors to inception-to-date performance (includes) Karooooo (formerly Cartrack), both “day one” positions that remain in the fund. These small cap, illiquid companies are followed by few market participants, making them underappreciated or even ignored. Desert Lion’s experience in hunting for hidden value in the South African investable universe helps us uncover such names and use our competitive advantages to build investment theses predicated on long-term potential. I have covered Karooooo extensively in previous investor letters, at MOI Best Ideas 2019, and BTIG Cap Intro 2021. These sources are accessible to those who sign up for access to our website – please see the footnotes below for navigation instructions."

Based on our calculations, Karooooo Ltd. (NASDAQ: KARO) was not able to clinch a spot in our list of the 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. KARO was in 5 hedge fund portfolios at the end of the first half of 2021. Karooooo Ltd. (NASDAQ: KARO) delivered a -18.14% return in the past 3 months.

