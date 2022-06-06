Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO) stock falls 11% in past week as one-year earnings and shareholder returns continue downward trend

It's easy to match the overall market return by buying an index fund. Active investors aim to buy stocks that vastly outperform the market - but in the process, they risk under-performance. That downside risk was realized by Karooooo Ltd. (NASDAQ:KARO) shareholders over the last year, as the share price declined 32%. That's well below the market decline of 11%. We wouldn't rush to judgement on Karooooo because we don't have a long term history to look at. Shareholders have had an even rougher run lately, with the share price down 17% in the last 90 days.

Since Karooooo has shed R97m from its value in the past 7 days, let's see if the longer term decline has been driven by the business' economics.

See our latest analysis for Karooooo

There is no denying that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

Unhappily, Karooooo had to report a 2.6% decline in EPS over the last year. The share price decline of 32% is actually more than the EPS drop. Unsurprisingly, given the lack of EPS growth, the market seems to be more cautious about the stock.

You can see how EPS has changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

This free interactive report on Karooooo's earnings, revenue and cash flow is a great place to start, if you want to investigate the stock further.

A Different Perspective

We doubt Karooooo shareholders are happy with the loss of 32% over twelve months (even including dividends). That falls short of the market, which lost 11%. There's no doubt that's a disappointment, but the stock may well have fared better in a stronger market. The share price decline has continued throughout the most recent three months, down 17%, suggesting an absence of enthusiasm from investors. Basically, most investors should be wary of buying into a poor-performing stock, unless the business itself has clearly improved. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for Karooooo that you should be aware of.

Story continues

Of course Karooooo may not be the best stock to buy. So you may wish to see this free collection of growth stocks.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.