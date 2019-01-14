Here’s What Karrie International Holdings Limited’s (HKG:1050) ROCE Can Tell Us

Today we are going to look at Karrie International Holdings Limited (HKG:1050) to see whether it might be an attractive investment prospect. To be precise, we’ll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), as that will inform our view of the quality of the business.

First of all, we’ll work out how to calculate ROCE. Next, we’ll compare it to others in its industry. Finally, we’ll look at how its current liabilities affect its ROCE.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

ROCE measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. Generally speaking a higher ROCE is better. In brief, it is a useful tool, but it is not without drawbacks. Renowned investment researcher Michael Mauboussin has suggested that a high ROCE can indicate that ‘one dollar invested in the company generates value of more than one dollar’.

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

The formula for calculating the return on capital employed is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets – Current Liabilities)

Or for Karrie International Holdings:

0.16 = HK$259m ÷ (HK$2.5b – HK$963m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2018.)

Therefore, Karrie International Holdings has an ROCE of 16%.

Does Karrie International Holdings Have A Good ROCE?

One way to assess ROCE is to compare similar companies. Karrie International Holdings’s ROCE appears to be substantially greater than the 11% average in the Electronic industry. We would consider this a positive, as it suggests it is using capital more effectively than other similar companies. Independently of how Karrie International Holdings compares to its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms appears decent, and the company may be worthy of closer investigation.

In our analysis, Karrie International Holdings’s ROCE appears to be 16%, compared to 3 years ago, when its ROCE was 11%. This makes us think about whether the company has been reinvesting shrewdly.

It is important to remember that ROCE shows past performance, and is not necessarily predictive. Companies in cyclical industries can be difficult to understand using ROCE, as returns typically look high during boom times, and low during busts. ROCE is only a point-in-time measure. You can check if Karrie International Holdings has cyclical profits by looking at this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Do Karrie International Holdings’s Current Liabilities Skew Its ROCE?

Current liabilities include invoices, such as supplier payments, short-term debt, or a tax bill, that need to be paid within 12 months. Due to the way ROCE is calculated, a high level of current liabilities makes a company look as though it has less capital employed, and thus can (sometimes unfairly) boost the ROCE. To counteract this, we check if a company has high current liabilities, relative to its total assets.

Karrie International Holdings has total liabilities of HK$963m and total assets of HK$2.5b. As a result, its current liabilities are equal to approximately 39% of its total assets. Karrie International Holdings has a middling amount of current liabilities, increasing its ROCE somewhat.