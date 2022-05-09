Karrueche Tran showed up at this F1 party in Miami wearing basically no top at all

The great thing about going out on the town in Miami? If you don’t know what to wear, you can opt for nothing at all.

Karrueche Tran apparently got the memo and took a page out of the less clothing is more playbook the other night.

The “Claws” actress showed up to Ocean Drive magazine’s Formula One party Saturday night at the W Hotel South Beach in a purple silk jacket that had literally nothing underneath. No bra, no pasties, nada. She paired her breezy look up top with a black mini skirt.

The Daytime Emmy winner, 33, certainly has the body to pull this, um, racy outfit off. And the warm weather definitely cooperated.

We can’t wait to see what Tran will don Monday night for an event to celebrate her 34th birthday at Kiki on the River. Party starts at a prompt 11 p.m.

