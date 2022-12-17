Karuna Therapeutics' (NASDAQ:KRTX) investors will be pleased with their stellar 144% return over the last three years

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) shareholders might be concerned after seeing the share price drop 17% in the last quarter. In contrast, the return over three years has been impressive. Indeed, the share price is up a very strong 144% in that time. It's not uncommon to see a share price retrace a bit, after a big gain. Only time will tell if there is still too much optimism currently reflected in the share price.

With that in mind, it's worth seeing if the company's underlying fundamentals have been the driver of long term performance, or if there are some discrepancies.

Given that Karuna Therapeutics didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one does expect good top-line growth.

Karuna Therapeutics' revenue trended up 131% each year over three years. That's well above most pre-profit companies. Meanwhile, the share price performance has been pretty solid at 35% compound over three years. But it does seem like the market is paying attention to strong revenue growth. That's not to say we think the share price is too high. In fact, it might be worth keeping an eye on this one.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

A Different Perspective

Pleasingly, Karuna Therapeutics' total shareholder return last year was 73%. That gain actually surpasses the 35% TSR it generated (per year) over three years. Given the track record of solid returns over varying time frames, it might be worth putting Karuna Therapeutics on your watchlist. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for Karuna Therapeutics you should be aware of.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

