What is a Kasey Alert? What to know about Oklahoma's new alert to help find missing adults

Annetta Russell, left, and Taylor Russell advocated for a new public alert when Oklahoma adults go missing. The alert is named after their son and brother, Kasey Russell, who went missing in 2016.

Oklahoma police are starting to send out a new type of alert when people go missing. Kasey Alerts, which started this fall, are meant to help investigators find adults who are missing and may be in danger.

Here's what to know about the new alerts and how police hope they can make a difference.

What does a Kasey Alert mean?

Kasey Alerts are issued by police when an adult goes missing under suspicious circumstance, or if investigators believe the missing adult may be in danger. The alerts can be sent statewide or in specific areas where the person was last seen.

Lawmakers passed Kasey Alerts into law in May, and the first alerts started in November.

asey Russell was 29 when he went missing in June 2016. His remains were found six years later. Oklahoma lawmakers passed a law creating a missing adult alert system named after him.

Who are Kasey Alerts named after?

The new notification system is named after Kasey Russell, a Tahlequah man and Cherokee Nation citizen who vanished in 2016. Russell, 29, had been traveling with his girlfriend and was last seen in Seminole. His mother struggled to enlist police in the search for Russell. His remains were ultimately found last year near where he was last scene.

Russell's mother told The Oklahoman earlier this year that she hoped the alerts could make a difference for other Oklahoma families.

"Kasey was always helping everybody that needed help,” Annetta Russell said. “He was a very caring person. He would really be honored given the fact that I wasn’t able to get help, but other people will.”

When do police issue Kasey Alerts in Oklahoma?

Under the new law passed this year, law enforcement agencies can send Kasey Alerts any time an adult between the ages of 18-64 goes missing if investigators believe the person may be at risk. Alerts already existed for children (Amber Alerts) and older adults (Silver Alerts).

Advocates recommend telling police as much as possible about your loved one's disappearance, especially any concerning circumstances or signs of unusual behavior, so investigators can determine whether to send a Kasey Alert.

Annetta Russell, Kasey's mother, poses for a portrait Wednesday, March 15, 2023. Kasey Russell went missing after a fight with his girlfriend, but law enforcement didn't look for him. It wasn't until years later that his body was discovered. Now his family and their supporters hope Oklahoma will set up an alert system to help missing adults like Kasey. They see it as an important way to respond to the crisis of missing and murdered Indigenous people.

How do Kasey Alerts address the MMIP crisis?

Kasey Alerts can be sent out for any missing adult at risk in Oklahoma. But if a tribal citizen goes missing, the alerts must include additional information about how to contact tribal law enforcement agencies about the case.

The extra step was designed to cut through questions about jurisdiction that can stall investigations, which is what happened when Kasey Russell went missing. Supporters hope the alerts can be one step in ending the larger crisis of missing and murdered Indigenous people.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: What is a Kasey Alert? When are they sent? Behind Oklahoma's new alert