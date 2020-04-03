Kaskela Law LLC Announces Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (AMTD) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

PHILADELPHIA, April 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaskela Law LLC announces that a shareholder class action lawsuit has been filed against TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation ("TD Ameritrade" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: AMTD) on behalf of the Company's shareholders.

TD Ameritrade shareholders are encouraged to contact Kaskela Law LLC (D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq.) at (484) 258 – 1585, or by email at skaskela@kaskelalaw.com, to discuss this action and their legal rights and options. Stockholders may also submit their information to the firm at http://kaskelalaw.com/case/td-ameritrade/.

On November 25, 2019, TD Ameritrade announced that it had agreed to be acquired by The Charles Schwab Corporation ("Schwab"). According to that announcement, TD Ameritrade stockholders are expected to receive 1.0837 shares of Schwab stock for each share of TD Ameritrade stock that they own.

The shareholder class action lawsuit alleges that the Registration Statement filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in connection with TD Ameritrade's proposed transaction with Schwab omits to disclose material information to investors about (i) TD Ameritrade's and Schwab's financial projections, and (ii) the analyses performed by TD Ameritrade's financial advisors, rendering the Registration Statement false and misleading.

