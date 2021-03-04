Kasota man sent to prison for burglary, rape

Kristine Goodrich, The Free Press, Mankato, Minn.
Mar. 3—ST. PETER — A man found guilty of raping a woman after he entered her St. Peter home without permission is going to prison for eight years.

Tony James Hewitt, 45, of Kasota, was sentenced Wednesday in Nicollet County District Court.

In September 2018 a woman who knows Hewitt told authorities he came into her unlocked residence while she was sleeping. She said Hewitt then threatened her and sexually assaulted her multiple times, according to a court complaint.

A jury found Hewitt guilty of felony counts of burglary and criminal sexual conduct in January 2020.

On Wednesday Hewitt was sentenced to 12 years of prison. He'll be eligible for parole after eight years. He'll then spend 10 years on supervised release.

