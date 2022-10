Associated Press

President Joe Biden and his wife, Jill, on Monday were hosting the children of local firefighters, nurses, police officers and National Guard members for trick-or-treating at the White House on Halloween. It will be the Bidens' first time welcoming trick-or-treaters as president and first lady. Scores of costumed children on Monday were expected to stream through the gates to the south side of the White House, where Biden and his wife will hand out treats.