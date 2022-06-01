Kassio launches crypto-based financial services in India

Global crypto asset management platform Kassio has launched its services in India to help its users extract value from their crypto holdings beyond just trading, the company said in a statement.

Fast facts

Kassio offers instant crypto-backed loans and interest earnings up to 13% annual percentage rate (APR) on crypto-based fixed deposits.

It also lets users utilize their crypto while shopping with a Kassio card.

Founded in 2020, Kassio aims to address all crypto needs where users can “earn, borrow, shop, or trade.”

Bharat Vivek, co-founder and chief operating officer of Kassio, said: “Our earn product allows users to earn compounding growth on their assets even in the current market crash while our borrow product allows users to create liquidity without losing their price positions.”

With its beta version having gone live in April, Kassio has registered over 30,000 applications on its platform, the company said in its statement.

