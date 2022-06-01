Kassio launches crypto-based financial services in India

Pradipta Mukherjee
·1 min read

Global crypto asset management platform Kassio has launched its services in India to help its users extract value from their crypto holdings beyond just trading, the company said in a statement.

See related article: CoinDCX offers to let Indians earn yield on crypto holdings

Fast facts

  • Kassio offers instant crypto-backed loans and interest earnings up to 13% annual percentage rate (APR) on crypto-based fixed deposits.

  • It also lets users utilize their crypto while shopping with a Kassio card.

  • Founded in 2020, Kassio aims to address all crypto needs where users can “earn, borrow, shop, or trade.”

  • Bharat Vivek, co-founder and chief operating officer of Kassio, said: “Our earn product allows users to earn compounding growth on their assets even in the current market crash while our borrow product allows users to create liquidity without losing their price positions.”

  • With its beta version having gone live in April, Kassio has registered over 30,000 applications on its platform, the company said in its statement.

See related article: Crypto tax preparer CoinTracker launches in India

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Japan Q1 corporate capital spending rises 3%, led by manufacturers

    Japanese firms raised capital spending for the fourth straight quarter in January-March, underscoring the resilience of business investment led by manufacturers despite uncertainty over the COVID pandemic and the war in Ukraine. Firm business expenditure could raise hopes for policymakers counting on cash-rich Japanese corporations to splurge on investment in plants and equipment to underpin a domestic demand-led economic recovery. Capital expenditure in the first quarter of this year rose 3.0% from the same period last year, following a 4.3% increase seen in the fourth quarter, Ministry of Finance (MOF) data showed on Wednesday.

  • BNB Chain teases out roadmap to boost decentralization, support dApps

    BNB Chain’s roadmap for the year will prioritize faster transactions and enhanced support for decentralized applications (dApps), the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange by volume said. See related article: Binance rebrands blockchains for metaverse, DeFi expansions Fast facts In its 2022 technical roadmap released Tuesday, BNB Chain said it is working to offer end users more […]

  • T-Mobile Goes After AT&T, Verizon Over Higher Prices

    In light of both AT&T and Verizon increasing their prices, T-Mobile has announced an interesting new approach for frustrated mobile customers. In a press release, T-Mobile says its issuing a "Carrier Callout Throwdown," promising that customers who switch over to T-Mobile can get up to $1000 for doing so. "To put it into perspective, that's more than 260 million gallons of inflation gas that The Carriers are swiping from customers over the next year," T-Mobile said.

  • Japan's May factory activity growth slows as China lockdowns weigh -PMI

    Japan's manufacturing activity grew at the weakest pace in three months in May, as China's heavy-handed coronavirus curbs aggravated supply disruptions and raised risks for the economic outlook. Manufacturers reported a renewed rise in input costs due to higher prices of commodities and materials, including fuel and semiconductors, as the fallout from China's lockdowns and the Ukraine conflict pressured the economy. The final au Jibun Bank Japan Manufacturing purchasing managers' index (PMI) released on Wednesday fell to a seasonally adjusted 53.3 in May from the prior month's 53.5 final, the slowest pace since February.

  • Netflix's plan to charge people for sharing passwords is already a mess before it's even begun, report suggests

    Netflix has been trialing a new policy to charge people for sharing their account outside their households in Costa Rica, Chile, and Peru.

  • Billionaire Ken Griffin Loads Up on These 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    What to make of the markets right now? Stocks finished the last full week of May with gains. The S&P 500 pulled back from the bear-market territory by gaining 6% for the week and moderating its year-to-date loss to 13%. The NASDAQ remains low, at a 23% year-to-date loss. It’s all a reminder that while markets are falling this year, the true key to understanding them is volatility. It’s natural at times like this to turn to the financial experts – traders who’ve risen to prominence through long-t

  • Down More Than 40%: Analysts Say These 2 Beaten-Down Stocks Are Oversold

    After 7 weeks of straight losses, the markets went into the long weekend on positive note: their best single week since 2020. The S&P 500 added more than 6% wiping away its losses from the month of May. The sudden drop in value, combined with the even more sudden bullish shift, even if it is temporary, has brought out the discount shoppers of the equity world. ‘Buy the dip’ is a real thing, and frequently successful path toward long-term portfolio gains, and the current environment is ripe for t

  • Suze Orman: This is the only asset class with a track record of 'earning more than inflation' — here are 3 simple ways to get exposure for the rest of 2022

    Experts are worried about this asset. But Suze still likes it.

  • Tata Motors Acquires This US Auto Major's India Plant

    Tata Motors Limited (NYSE: TTM) subsidiary Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Limited (TPEML), has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Government of Gujarat to acquire Ford Motor Co (NYSE: F) Ford India Private Limited's (FIPL) vehicle manufacturing facility at Sanand city. The financial terms were not disclosed. The acquisition will include land & buildings, a vehicle manufacturing plant, machinery and equipment, and the transfer of all eligible employees of FIPL Sanand's vehicle

  • S&P 500 Price Forecast – S&P 500 Gets Hammered

    Now that the Americans are back from the extended weekend, we can see what they actually think about the stock market. I warned that the Monday candlestick was probably a bit misleading in the futures market, and now you see why.

  • Phoenix displaced as No. 1 in nation for home price growth after 3 years at the top

    For the first time in nearly three years, metro Phoenix did not top the nation in home price growth, even though the Valley's large price gains are still affecting affordability in the area. Here's what top economists have to say about how housing prices are trending and why there's a new No. 1 city atop the list.

  • Nasdaq Bear Market: 3 Absolute Bargains to Buy Now and Hold 10 Years

    These highly innovative stocks are ripe for the picking with the Nasdaq enduring a peak decline of 31%.

  • JPMorgan says the market bottom is near as corporate buybacks skyrocket — here are 3 high-upside stocks to play that bullish sentiment

    Looking to buy the dip? Start here.

  • 5 large companies that will emerge from the tech wreck as even more fearsome

    Technology companies that provide a real value for the economy will stand apart from those that benefited from pandemic-era hype.

  • 3 Extremely Safe Dividend Stocks That Can Turn $300,000 Into $1 Million by 2030

    Since the year began, the iconic Dow Jones Industrial Average entered correction territory with a decline of greater than 10%, while the S&P 500 (very briefly, on an intra-day basis) and Nasdaq Composite both pushed into a bear market. Although bear market declines can be scary, and the velocity of downside moves can test the resolve of investors, history has conclusively shown that putting your money to work during these downturns is a smart move. After all, every major crash, correction, and bear market throughout history has eventually been cleared away by a bull market.

  • Could One Warren Buffett Pick Be the Right Place for 90% of Your Retirement Money?

    Warren Buffett provided advice on what he wants done with his own investments. Listening to him could be a recipe for success.

  • Love Passive Income? Here's How Much a $10,000 Investment in This Dividend REIT Could Make You

    There are few things better than passive income. One of my favorite ways to earn passive income is by investing in real estate investment trusts (REITs). REITs are some of the best dividend stocks because their structure requires them to pay 90% or more of their taxable income to shareholders as dividends.

  • A late-May rally in stocks isn't cause for investor celebration just yet

    If you managed to sleep through May or simply avoided your brokerage app, congratulations. You might be sitting on some gains for the month.

  • 3 Stocks I'm Buying During a Tech Stock Correction

    A strange thing happens when the market takes a downward turn. Many amateur investors take their ball and go home. According to a survey by Bankrate.com, only 18% of adults in the U.S. will invest more in 2022 than they did in 2021.

  • 3 Passive Income Powerhouse Dividend Aristocrats to Buy in June

    2022 hasn't exactly been an easy year for investors. Unlike the bear market of Q4 2018 or the pandemic-induced bear market of spring 2020, this bear market could be a long slog as the Federal Reserve raises interest rates to combat inflation, supply chains remain constrained, and geopolitical tensions are intensifying. Another worry for investors is valuations.