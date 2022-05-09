Update: Kasson man arrested for Byron fatal shooting

May 9—BYRON — No motive is currently known following the shooting death of a 70-year-old man in front of his home near Byron on Sunday, May 8, 2022.

The suspect, William Shillingford, 31, of Kasson, is currently in custody in the Olmsted County Adult Detention Center and is expected to be arraigned Tuesday on a second-degree murder charge, according to Olmsted County Sheriff's Capt. James Schueller.

The victim has not been identified by law enforcement.

"We're working closely with the county attorney's office on this case," Schueller said.

According to the sheriff's office, at around 10:44 p.m., deputies were dispatched to a shooting on the 5000 block of County Road 105 in Kalmar Township, south of Oxbow Park.

A suspicious vehicle pulled up on the caller's property and the male victim went out to investigate. The man was shot at least once in the upper body and was pronounced deceased at the scene despite receiving immediate medical care, the sheriff's office stated.

It is currently unknown why Shillingford was at the victim's residence, but it is not believed the suspect and the victim knew each other, Schueller said.

The suspect fled the scene on foot.

A short distance away, a gun was found in an unoccupied structure. The suspect was located less than a half mile from the shooting and taken into custody, the sheriff's office stated.

"(The suspect) did make attempts to hide in a few different spots," Schueller said.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension has been requested to help with the investigation.

The incident is under investigation.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated with more information as it becomes available.