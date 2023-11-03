Kasson man pleads guilty in 2022 murder case

Nov. 3—ROCHESTER — A 33-year-old Kasson man pleaded guilty this week in a 2022 murder case that left a 70-year-old Byron man dead.

William Isaac Shillingford was initially charged with two counts of second-degree murder and second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon, all felonies, in May 2022.

His plea deal calls for a guilty plea to felony second-degree murder with intent and caps his prison sentence to 261 months. His sentencing hearing is scheduled for Jan. 8, 2024.

Shillingford is accused of killing John Colbert, a father of three, at Colbert's residence on May 8, 2022.

Shillingford and Colbert's families were acquaintances, and the two men knew each other, Lt. Lee Rossman of the Olmsted County Sheriff's Office told the Post Bulletin shortly after charges were filed.

Members of the Olmsted County Sheriff's Office were called around 10:45 p.m. on May 8 to a residence in rural Kalmar Township for a report of a man who had been shot.

Deputies arrived to find a pickup truck, later determined to be Shillingford's truck, parked in the driveway and a heavy trail of blood leading to the front door of the residence, according to the criminal complaint.

Once inside, the deputy found a man, later identified as Colbert, who appeared to have lost a significant amount of blood from a gunshot wound that appeared to enter the man's right arm and grazed his torso, hitting an artery in the process.

Law enforcement officers attempted life-saving efforts on Colbert, but he was unresponsive. He was pronounced dead at 11:24 p.m. after Mayo Clinic Ambulance and Byron Ambulance first responders arrived.

The home's outdoor security cameras captured the incident.

Shillingford was later located running toward the driveway of a nearby home after witnesses reported seeing him running across a field and in a ditch.