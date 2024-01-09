Kasson man sentenced in 2022 murder case

Jan. 8—ROCHESTER — Seated in a courtroom in Olmsted County District Court Monday, Jan. 8, Marcy Colbert recalled the night John Colbert, her husband of more than 49 years, was shot and killed outside their home.

Through tears, she said she forgave William Isaac Shillingford, 33, seated at an adjacent table in the courtroom, for shooting and killing him May 8, 2022.

"I worked so hard to keep my heart from becoming bitter," Colbert said. "I know (John) would want me to forgive Mr. Shillingford."

Shillingford

pleaded guilty to felony second-degree murder with intent Nov. 23, 2023 in the shooting.

He appeared in court Monday, Jan. 8, 2024 for a sentencing hearing.

Shillingford was sentenced to 261 months in prison in a plea deal agreed to by the court and attorneys on both sides.

Shillingford said he did not recall going to the Colberts' home in rural Kalmar Township. Marcy Colbert said she recalled the night with vivid detail when her home "became a place of unbearable loss and trauma."

She recalled John looking out a window of the home when Shillingford pulled up in a pickup truck and stopped. John and the couple's son stepped out of the house. Marcy recalled John said he saw someone by a shed and to call law enforcement. However, before Marcy could dial, she heard shots.

"They were so loud," she recounted.

John turned back to the house and told Marcy he'd been shot and to call 911.

She recalled holding John as she waited for help to arrive and only leaving his side when Olmsted County Sheriff's deputies arrived to apply a tourniquet and perform first aid.

She was sitting on the floor when one of the deputies approached her and told her John was gone.

According to letters from Shillingford's relatives, the two knew each other and John would let Shillingford hunt on his property. Shillingford had been taking antidepressants and mixing them with alcohol.

Shillingford, addressing the court, said he's haunted by the knowledge of what he did.

"I stole one thing in this world that can't be replaced," he said. "The world is a sadder place today without John in it."

District Court Judge Joseph F. Chase said the sentence was acceptable to the court but was at a loss to provide perspective.

"Here there are no words to address or make sense of such an inexplicable tragedy," Chase said.

Under the sentence agreement, Shillingford is required to serve 174 months in prison with up to 87 months served on supervised release pending good behavior. He was credited with 610 days served for time in jail since his arrest in May 2022.