Kasson police asking for public's help in identifying theft suspect

May 27—KASSON — The Kasson police are asking for the public's help in identifying a person they say stole about $6,000 from the purse of a restaurant employee Thursday afternoon, May 26, 2022.

Police were called around 1:55 p.m. to the Buffet King restaurant on Main Street in Kasson for a report of theft. The incident occurred around noon.

The suspect is described as a black male, medium build, about 5 feet 10 inches tall with a small arrow or star tattoo on the right side of his face or neck.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Kasson Police Department at 507-634-3881.