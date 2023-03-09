Kat Von D is auctioning more than 130 pairs of her shoes because her feet grew after her pregnancy and she doesn't want to ship them to her new house

Kat Von D in Los Angeles, California, on November 11, 2022. Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images

Kat Von D will be hosting a live auction on Saturday to sell more than 130 pairs of her shoes.

She said some of the shoes no longer fit her after being pregnant.

The tattoo artist also said she doesn't want to ship shoes that she can't wear to her new home.

Kat Von D is shrinking her shoe collection.

In an Instagram video posted on Wednesday, the celebrity tattoo artist stepped into her shoe closet and announced that she'll be selling more than 130 pairs of heels, boots, and more via live auction on Saturday.

She said women's sizes seven through 10 will be available, and that she'll be sharing stories about the footwear during the live event.

"Most shoes are gonna be starting around $30, and will include tons of indie brands and avant-garde designers as well as the big ones," she captioned her post.

As for what inspired the auction, Von D said she no longer fits into many of the shoes she's collected over the years.

"When you get pregnant, they don't tell you — well at least, nobody told me — that oftentimes a woman's foot will grow," she said. "That's what happened to me. I got pregnant with my son and I was a size eight or so. After I had him, my feet just never shrank back to their original size."

Von D is often associated with her all-black wardrobe and gothic aesthetic. While some of the shoes she's auctioning match that — she shows entire walls of black and red pairs — other shoes are more "artfully minded" and avant-garde, she said.

"They're not necessarily your 'normal' pairs of shoes," she said.

Kat Von D shows a section of her shoe closet on Instagram. https://www.instagram.com/reel/CpgLdCIANDR/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

One "perfect example of why" Von D says she shouldn't have certain shoes in her collection is a pair of chunky, "Star Wars"-themed boots with sculptures of Darth Vader and a Storm Trooper as heels.

"I literally have never worn them, not once. Not even to try them on," she said. "And to be honest, I have never seen 'Star Wars,' and I feel like these shoes belong to somebody who actually loves 'Star Wars' and would wear the hell out of them."

Kat Von D holds a pair of "Star Wars" shoes that she'll be auctioning. Kat Von D/Instagram

Von D also noted that she wants to sell the collection before she and her family move to a home in Indiana that she purchased in 2020 after listing her California mansion.

"Now that we are in the middle of selling the house, it's time to start packing things up and shipping them out there," she said. "And so I was like, 'Why am I gonna ship all of these shoes with me that I literally can't even wear anymore?'"

According to Von D, she's done "purges" of her closet in the past, giving away shoes at her former California tattoo studio.

"What would end up happening is that people would show up who didn't give a fuck about me or the shoes," she said. "They just wanted to get as many shoes and then sell them on eBay."

"That just bummed me out because I want my fans and followers to have a little piece of me," she continued. "And I want to give somebody a chance who actually would wear these shoes or whether they want to collect them or not. So I feel like this live auction setup is probably going to be a better fit for me."

In the caption of her post, Von D said she's not being paid by Whatnot, the app she'll be using to host the auction, for using their platform. She did not say where the money from the sales of her shoes will go.

