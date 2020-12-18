Kat Von D says she bought a second home as an escape from California's high taxes, 'terrible policies,' and 'tyrannical government'

Kat Von D's latest Instagram post is receiving some backlash online. Rosdiana Ciaravolo/Getty Images

Kat Von D announced via Instagram on Thursday that she's purchased a historic house in Indiana.

She later said in an Instagram story that she isn't selling her California home, but that she wanted another place for her family to stay that doesn't face the same high taxes, "terrible policies," and "tyrannical government" that she says California does.

Some Indiana residents seem excited about Von D's purchase, and the potential tattoo shop she could open in the small town.

Others have criticized Von D's statement, as they believe mask mandates and other COVID-19 precautions are far from tyrannical.

Visit Insider's homepage for more stories.

Kat Von D is gearing up for 2021 with a major purchase: a second home.

On Thursday, the tattoo artist and former makeup mogul announced on Instagram that she's purchased a historic house in Vevay, Indiana. Some people seem excited by the thought of Von D living near them, while others questioned what this means for her gothic California mansion.

While responding to the latter question in an Instagram story on Thursday, Von D included a statement about California's government, which she's now receiving some backlash for online.

Kat Von D said she purchased a house in Vevay, Indiana, as a place for her and her family to escape California's 'tyrannical government'

Von D shared a photo of her son Leafar standing in front of her home on Thursday to address some questions about her new purchase. She wrote across the photo that she had received texts from friends asking if she and her family would be permanently moving to Indiana, and therefore selling their home in the Hancock Park region of Los Angeles, California.

"Definitely not ever selling our beautiful home in LA," Von D wrote.

"But with all that has been taking place in California with terrible policies, tyrannical government overreach, ridiculous taxing, amongst so much more corruption, we just felt the need to plant roots in a small town where there is nature, where my son can be free to play, and where we can eventually retire one day," she continued.

Story continues

Kat Von D confirmed that she isn't moving permanently. Kat Von D/Instagram

Von D went on to add that she's not closing her tattoo shop or selling her home in California. Still, she said she and her family will "eventually be spending more time in beautiful Indiana" once she finishes remodeling her historic house.

A few weeks earlier, Von D also hinted that she might be opening a tattoo shop in the small town.

"I wonder if Vevay, Indiana, would mind if I opened up a little tattoo shop up here..." Von D wrote on November 13.

Von D has criticized California's government in the past. At the end of October, Von D shared a video about California Governor Gavin Newsom's Thanksgiving social-distancing guidelines, which advised people against gathering with multiple households, and suggested that such celebrations should be held outdoors.

Over the video, she wrote: "#RECALLGAVINNEWSOM."

Kat Von D shared this to Instagram on October 29. Kat Von D/Instagram

That same day, Von D also seemingly signed a petition against the governor that is said to have more than 800,000 signatures at the time of writing.

"Like many of my fellow Californians, we are fed up with the tyrannical government overreach," Von D wrote across a photo of a petition booth. "I'm signing up to #RECALLGAVINNEWSOM today!"

Kat Von D shared this to Instagram on October 29. Kat Von D/Instagram

Some people are excited about Von D's new home and potential tattoo shop, while others are criticizing her statements on the government

Some Indiana residents, in particular, said they'd jump at the chance to get a tattoo from Von D in their hometown.

Others, however, criticized Von D's comments about California and questioned if she understands the dangers of COVID-19.

On Facebook, where Von D also posted her statement, some people pointed out that California is currently facing a COVID-19 crisis, much like the rest of America.

"Tyrannical overreach?" one person wrote. "Try public health crisis, and CA has some of the highest numbers of COVID across the country. Ridiculous statement."

"How is asking you to wear a mask to protect those around you tyrannical?" a Facebook user said. "Just seems like common courtesy to me..."

"Must be such a burden to not only be able to pay all those taxes, but be able to buy a new house while keeping the one with all those taxes," another person wrote. "Yeah, I can totally feel my heart bleeding for her."

Representatives for Kat Von D did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.

Read the original article on Insider