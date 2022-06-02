Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, is amazing at scolding kids in public

TODAY’s Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager are in awe of how Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, manages to keep it together when she’s in public with her three young kids.

On Thursday, the former Kate Middleton and her husband, Prince William, were joined on the iconic Buckingham Palace balcony by their children, Prince George, 8, Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 4.

The family was gathered for the annual Trooping of Color Parade, which celebrates Queen Elizabeth II’s official birthday. It’s a big deal — but Louis just wasn’t in the mood and at one point, he starting pulling faces at the crowd. To be fair, he seemed bothered by the sound of planes flying overhead.

Image: Queen Elizabeth II Platinum Jubilee 2022 - Trooping The Colour (Chris Jackson / Getty Images)

“I’m kind of marveling at Kate’s parenting,” Hoda said on Thursday’s show.

Jenna noted that the Duchess of Cambridge remained “graceful and gracious” even as she appeared to scold Louis.

But just what did she hiss at him? That’s what Hoda wants to know.

“What did she say? What do you think she said?” Hoda asked.

“I think she probably said, ‘No, no, no,’” Jenna replied.

Image: Royal family (Alastair Grant / AP)

The co-hosts also got a kick out of how the Duchess of Cambridge snapped her fingers while shushing her youngest son. It’s a move Hoda and Jenna are familiar with: They also have little ones.

“It’s a little bit — don’t use your voice, use your snap,” Jenna explained.

“And clench teeth,” Hoda added.

Jenna can relate to Prince Louis, Prince George and Princess Charlotte. She also grew up in the public eye. Jenna's late grandfather is former president George H.W. Bush, and her father is former president George W. Bush.

"When I was a little, little child, my grandfather was giving a speech and I lifted up my dress and sort of shimmied around the stage," Jenna recalled. But Jenna said her mom and dad weren't angry.

"I think they thought I was funny, so they couldn't help but laugh," she said.

