Kate Forbes urged not to follow ‘Queen Nicola’s mob’ by one of Scotland’s richest men

One of Scotland's most successful businessmen has urged Kate Forbes to be true to her beliefs after accusing her of following “Queen Nicola’s mob” in the past.

Jim McColl, the billionaire former economic adviser to Nicola Sturgeon, says he “admires” Ms Forbes’ honesty in relation to deeply-held religious beliefs.

Mr McColl clashed with Ms Forbes over the SNP’s decision to seize control of the last remaining shipbuilders on the Clyde.

The nationalisation of Ferguson Marine, which Mr McColl’s investment firm Clyde Blowers Capital acquired in 2014, has become synonymous with the interventionist approach towards the economy under Ms Sturgeon.

Dubbed the “ferries scandal”, it is claimed that £200m of taxpayer cash has been wasted on the shipyard as a result of passing control from Clyde Blowers to the Scottish government in 2019.

Mr McColl, who with a £1bn fortune ranks as one of Scotland’s richest people, was quick to support Ms Forbes as she gave a series of interviews in which the SNP leadership hopeful said her religious beliefs meant she opposed same-sex marriage.

He said: “I was disappointed that in the past she has gone with the mob. In the script that goes out SNP MSPs.

“Everybody [felt] that whatever Queen Nicola says, you have to go with. We saw that most recently in the gender recognition bill. That was horrendous, she just shut down everyone from their input.”

The billionaire turned Clyde Blowers from a loss-making family business to one of the dominant worldwide providers of marine hydraulics and pumps. He said that he was prepared to give Ms Forbes “the benefit of the doubt”.

Jim McColl - Chris Watt

Mr McColl said: “Her fundamental values of fairness and morality and her integrity might come through as a leader. Hopefully as a leader, without the pressure that Sturgeon put over everyone… that kind of atmosphere will change and there will be a more open and fair approach to policy.

“The ferries and other interventions in the private sector have been a disaster.

“[But] I admire people who will state their personal beliefs and what they believe. What I would object to is someone forcing them and everyone else; and forcing through their beliefs, which is what Sturgeon did.”

Ms Forbes has faced widespread opposition from within the SNP for her views, which are based on her faith as a member of the Free Church of Scotland, after she said that she viewed marriage as “between a man and a woman”.

Ms Forbes added that she was “not a dictator” and would respect democratic support for gay marriage.

Mr McColl said: “To be fair, Kate Forbes has said that’s how she would have voted, but she would have respected the majority and the will of the people. That’s a very honest approach. And that’s the kind of approach you are looking for: people to be honest. They are not just saying what people want to hear.

“I really admire her for coming out and saying that. Because she’s been upfront.”

Ms Forbes has since attempted to clarify her stance after the row damaged her leadership campaign.

Writing on Facebook and Twitter on Thursday, she said: “I feel greatly burdened that some of my responses to questions in the media have caused hurt, which was never my intention as I sought to answer questions clearly.

“I will defend to the hilt the right of everybody in Scotland, particularly minorities, to live and to live without fear or harassment in a pluralistic and tolerant society.

“I will uphold the laws that have been won, as a servant of democracy, and seek to enhance the rights of everybody to live in a way which enables them to flourish.

“I firmly believe in the inherent dignity of each human being – that underpins all ethical and political decisions I make.”