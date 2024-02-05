Kate Garraway reveals daughter’s brave last words to Derek Draper

What did you miss?

Kate Garraway has given her first interview on Good Morning Britain since her husband Derek Draper's funeral.

At Draper's funeral, Garraway was supported by her kids and Elton John as many friends and family gathered to say their final goodbyes.

Now the breakfast TV star has returned to our screens on Good Morning Britain to share her experiences and to thank everyone for the outpouring of love she has received since she lost her husband. Garraway revealed she would return to work on TV on Thursday this week.

During her tearful appearance, the mum praised her 17-year-old daughter Darcey for being "extraordinarily brave" as she shared her daughter's last words to Draper before he died.

Billy Draper, Kate Garraway and Darcey Draper walk past the coffin. (Wireimage)

She said: "For the children, when we heard the doctors say he won't survive this, they've heard this so many times and he did. It was a challenge. We knew that Derek could still hear. It was a challenge to let him know he wasn't letting us down.

"They were so beautiful, the children, about that. Individually they had time with him on their own. Darcey said, 'If you can't do this, it's ok. Don't worry about us.' I thought that was extraordinarily brave."

Garraway opened up about how her children had been a great support to her and how they supported her following Draper's death. "First thing Darcey said was, 'How are you mum?' It took my breath away. I said, 'That's a lovely question, thank you for asking.' When he did pass, and I told the children, I told them dad has actually gone and Bill said, 'I'm so sorry mum'. They’ve taken on board a caring role and I’m so proud of them. They didn't want to pressure him to keep going for us - I don't think he did. It’s lovely that they saw his perspective in that way. I think it’s extraordinary."

As she said goodbye to her husband for the last time, she said it was a special time for her to "hold his hand and smell his skin". "Some people don't get that," she said. "I tried to say very badly at the funeral that it's a comfort to think that he's free from pain and my goodness he deserves to be."

Being a carer for her husband she said was "incredible, the ultimate honour and privilege". She added: "It is a huge honour. What you do will be something that builds your life forever. It's a gift."

Also during the interview, Garraway praised her daughter for wanting to be a pallbearer at Draper's funeral. She said: "Darcey came into the room when we were talking about it. She said, 'Will you let me carry the coffin?' I thought crikey, that's a practical challenge. She said, 'I want to do it.' She insisted on doing it. I thought that was a beautiful thing."

What else happened during Kate's interview on Good Morning Britain?

Elton John sang at Derek Draper's funeral. (Getty)

Elsewhere in the interview, the TV presenter revealed Elton John sang "sweetly" at the funeral. She was delighted too that they had managed to get her husband to see the singer live before he died because it was something he had always wanted to do.

Plus, Garraway received the most beautiful letters from David and Victoria Beckham as well as the royal family. "I had the most beautiful letter from David and Victoria Bekcham," she said. "It was the most beautiful handwriting. Catherine and William sent a beautiful letter, even the king. There is someone who knows about grief."

