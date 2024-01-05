Kate Garraway’s husband, Derek Draper, dies aged 56

Kate Garraway's husband, Derek Draper, has been critically ill following a cardiac arrest in early December - JAMES GOURLEY/ITV/SHUTTERSTOCK

Derek Draper, the husband of television presenter Kate Garraway, has died aged 56, nearly four years after contracting Covid.

The former political adviser was said to be one of the UK’s longest-suffering Covid patients, spending 13 months in hospital after testing positive in 2020.

The virus left him with extensive damage to his organs and requiring daily care, but his health deteriorated after suffering a cardiac arrest in December.

In an Instagram post on Friday morning, Ms Garraway wrote: “I’m sad to have to tell you all that my darling husband Derek has passed away.

“As some of you may know he has been critically ill following a cardiac arrest in early December which, because of the damage inflicted by Covid in March 2020, led to further complications.”

The Good Morning Britain presenter added: “Derek was surrounded by his family in his final days and I was by his side holding his hand throughout the last long hours and when he passed.”

Kate Garraway, with her parents and husband, Derek Draper, was awarded an MBE for her services to broadcasting, journalism and charity in June 2023 - GETTY IMAGES

Ms Garraway went on to thank the medical teams who treated her husband and to all those who had supported her family.

She added: “Rest gently and peacefully now Derek, my love, I was so lucky to have you in my life.”

A prominent figure in New Labour in the 1990s, Mr Draper worked for Peter Mandelson and set up the Progress organisation with Liam Byrne, who went on to become an MP.

However, he went on to retrain as a psychotherapist in the United States after becoming embroiled in the “cash-for-access” scandal, dubbed “lobbygate”.

Sir Tony Blair, the former prime minister, paid tribute to Mr Draper, describing him as a “brilliant adviser” and someone “you always wanted on your side”.

“It is extraordinary and remarkable that Derek survived so long after the ravages of Covid. And that was in large measure due to the love Derek had for his family and they for him. This also says something very special about Derek,” he said.

Kate Garraway documented her husband's battle with Covid-19 on ITV's Finding Derek

Lorraine Kelly, Ms Garraway’s fellow ITV host, was among the first to send a message of support.

In the comments of Ms Garraway’s announcement post on Instagram, Kelly wrote: “So sorry Kate. You fought so hard. Just incredibly sad. Sending you love.”

Alastair Campbell, the former Labour spin doctor, also paid tribute, writing on X, formerly known as Twitter: “Very sad to hear the news about Derek Draper. He was a huge character, a giver not a taker, and had so much more to give before Covid took its toll.

“Sad above all for @‌kategarraway and the children.

“Their love and support was profound and unshakeable to the end. RIP”

Meanwhile Jonathan Reynolds, the shadow business secretary, wrote: “So sad to hear this news this morning.

“When I was a student at Manchester Derek was still talked about around University of Manchester.

“When I met him I always found him thoughtful and kind, quite different to his public image at the time.

“Prayers for him and his family.”

Zoe Ball, the radio host, said she was “heartbroken” for Garraway and her children.

She wrote on Ms Garraway’s Instagram page: “So much love coming your way from so many. May Derek’s star always shine brightest for you xxxx”

In 2021 Ms Garraway won a prize at the National Television Awards for the documentary Finding Derek, about her family’s experience during the pandemic.

It detailed her husband’s treatment and his subsequent return to their family home.

During a time out of hospital over the last year, he accompanied his wife when she collected an MBE in the 2022 New Year Honours for her services to broadcasting, journalism and charity.

The Garraways were married in 2005 and have two children together.