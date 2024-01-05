Kate Garraway's ITV co-stars lead tributes to Derek Draper

Kate Garraway's ITV co-stars have led tributes to her husband Derek Draper following his death at age 56.

The TV presenter announced the news of her husband's passing on Instagram on Friday (January 5), writing: "Rest gently and peacefully now Derek, my love. I was so lucky to have you in my life."

Kate also shared that she was with Derek during his final days and "holding his hand throughout the last long hours and when he passed".

Several of Kate's ITV colleagues commented on her post, sharing their condolences and tributes to Derek.

Susanna Reid wrote: "Our whole hearts are with you all," while Richard Arnold told Kate: "By your side always."

Lorraine Kelly added: "So sorry Kate. You fought so hard. Just incredibly sad. Sending you love," while Vanessa Feltz added: "Devastated for you my darling friend.

"Sending you prayers love and my deepest condolences. Always here for you. My love always."

Charlotte Hawkins shared a photo of Derek and Kate on her Instagram and wrote: "Such desperately sad news about Derek.

"It’s been an incredibly tough time for all the family & Kate has been so strong throughout all this – please send her your love & prayers so she knows we're all here for her."

Sir Elton John posted on his Instagram Story: "My heart goes out to Kate, Darcey, William and the whole family following the passing of Derek. David, the boys, and I are thinking of you and sending our love."

A former political lobbyist, Derek became ill from Covid-19 in March 2020 and spent 13 months in hospital battling the effects of the virus.

Kate had shared regular updates on his health, and fronted an ITV documentary detailing Derek's battle with long Covid. It was confirmed last month that he was seriously ill in hospital following a cardiac arrest.

On Friday's edition of This Morning, hosts Alison Hammond and Dermot O'Leary announced the news of Derek's passing, saying: "Now we have some really sad news to bring to you. Derek Draper, the husband of our very own Kate Garraway, has sadly passed away."

Dermot then read out Kate's Instagram post on air, before Alison added: "We just want to say that all of us here at This Morning are sending our love to you Kate, and, of course, Darcey and Billy."

