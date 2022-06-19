Kate Hudson Honors Kurt Russell For Father's Day And His Response Is Too Sweet

Kate Hudson and Kurt Russell pose together during his Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony. (Photo: Steve Granitz via Getty Images)

Kate Hudson and Kurt Russell pose together during his Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony. (Photo: Steve Granitz via Getty Images)

Celebrity dads, they’re just like ours: communicating via social media the best they know how.

On Sunday, Kate Hudson shared a sweet Father’s Day tribute with her followers to Kurt Russell, her mother Goldie Hawn’s longtime love.

“Fun, adventurous, passionate, determined, honest, devoted, amazing father and the best head of hair in Los Angeles,” she wrote alongside a throwback photo of her cuddling in bed with Russell. “Lucky us! Love you Pa! Happy Fathers Day.”

Hudson was raised by her mother and Russell, Hawn’s partner for nearly 40 years, as the “Almost Famous” star is estranged from her biological father, musician Bill Hudson.

Since Russell has no social media presence of his own, Hawn passed along her daughter’s message, before publicly sharing his heartfelt response in the comments for all to see.

“Honey I showed this to daddy. Here’s his message…” Hawn wrote.

“Birdie, mommy just showed me this picture, this is perfect Father’s Day present. I’ve never seen it before. Wow..it’s a killer,” Russell wrote. “Lotta water under the bridge…it’s kinda hard to see it though cause all the water seems to somehow have found its way into my eyes…thanks for making me the luckiest father in the world sweetheart. I love you, Pa.”

Hawn also posted a special shoutout to Russell on Instagram alongside a photo of the two stars sharing a kiss.

“How can I explain the gratitude and love I feel for the greatest father who has given us all so much in this life,” she captioned the photo.

Hudson and her brother, actor Oliver Hudson, were born to Bill Hudson and Hawn during the couple’s marriage, which lasted from 1976 to 1982, but both consider Russell to be their father.

Story continues

Hawn and Russell share son, “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier” star Wyatt Russell, together. The “Escape from New York” actor is also father to son Boston from a previous marriage to Season Hubley.

Throughout the years, Hudson has repeatedly gushed about Russell’s pivotal role in her life, calling him a “great loyal protector” and “our dependable authentic captain” in a Father’s Day post last year.

But the estrangement from her biological father still weighs heavily on the star.

“I have a great family, I have a beautiful mother. I have a stepfather who stepped in and played a huge, huge part in sharing what it is to have a dependable father figure in our life,” she said in an episode of “Sunday Today with Willie Geist” last year.

“But it doesn’t take away from the fact that we didn’t know our dad,” she continued, describing the fracture as a “41-year-old issue” that lingers to this day. “People sometimes just need to hear that they’re not alone in that.”

For Father’s Day, Hudson shared an additional tribute to her partner Danny Fujikawa on Instagram, posting a video of him with their 3-year-old daughter Rani.

Just like her parents, Hudson has a blended family of her own. She is also a mom to son Ryder, 18, whom she shares with ex-husband, musician Chris Robinson, and son Bingham, 10, from a previous relationship with Muse frontman Matt Bellamy.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.