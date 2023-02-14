Kate Hudson Revealed That She Met Fiancé Danny Fujikawa When He Was Still In High School
"I think I'm ready for a guy that is that kind, who actually like really likes me — like, I think this could be good."
"I think I'm ready for a guy that is that kind, who actually like really likes me — like, I think this could be good."
Tom Brady celebrated his love for his kids on his first Valentine's Day as a single dad
Lisa Rinna departed The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills after eight seasons, and recently threw shade at the series.
The fiancé said "yes."
Native American activists protested in pre-Super Bowl rally to bring attention to offensive gestures, including Chiefs tomahawk chop and "war chant."
The Bloater speaks!
“All of these events are kind of like a whirlwind,” St. George's Chapel choir member Simon Whiteley tells PEOPLE
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly got into a huge fight over Super Bowl weekend, she removed her ring, and now they're not speaking.
Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn began dating in 1983 after meeting in the '60s. and created a blended family with daughter Kate Hudson, and sons Oliver, Wyatt and Boston.
The couple met on the set of Anstead’s show, Celebrity IOU Joyride, in Spring 2021
After seeing her mom's health struggles, Jessie D. followed Weight Watchers and did Leslie Sansone's Walk at Home and Lululemon MIRROR workouts to lose weight.
Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt explained in a new interview that she and husband Chris Pratt met in church but not how many might think.
Sarah McLachlan's Super Bowl ad for Busch Light is being called a "masterpiece." Watch it here.
The couple's new addition joins daughters Betty, 3, Inez, 6, and James, 8
An AI researcher said Bing's AI chatbot is "not ready for launch" after catching a numbers of errors in its demo.
As the days following the 2023 Grammys continue to roll by, we’re learning more and more about some surprising appearances that almost came to fruition but didn’t. And what’s the most recent example? The missed opportunity to be blessed by Janet Jackson’s presence. I’ll explain.
Documents from the Fayette County Coroner’s Office indicate that Ethan Hatfield died via a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff told NYT he went to French Polynesia for a device-free trip after layoffs, and said the "digital detox" was "freeing."
Actor Penn Badgley has been playing the love-obsessed Joe Goldberg (or should we say Jonathan?) for four seasons now on the popular Netflix series, You. (Pssst: the first part of season four is now streaming.) However, when it came to filming particular scenes in the show, the 36-year-old actor had concerns which he voiced to the series creator. On the latest episode of Badgley’s podcast, Podcrushed, the Gossip Girl alum revealed that he didn’t want to film any more sex scenes in the show. So, h
Green Bay Packers coach Matt LaFleur went back in time in his latest commercial for Bellin Health.
Though all eyes will be on the players (and, let’s face it, halftime performer Rihanna) during today’s LVII Super Bowl, Brittany Mahomes, the wife to Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, is making sure she’s TV-ready just in case. Sharing her “game day routine” on her Instagram stories, Brittany let us into what it takes […]