Kate Hudson in, Spike Lee out and more Golden Globe chaos

  • This image released by Netflix shows, from left, Isiah Whitlock Jr., Norm Lewis, Clarke Peters, Delroy Lindo and Jonathan Majors in a scene from the Spike Lee film "Da 5 Bloods." (David Lee/Netflix via AP)
  • This image released by Paramount Pictures shows Andra Day in "The United States vs Billie Holiday." Day was nominated for a Golden Globe for best actress in a motion picture drama on Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021 for her role in the film. (Takashi Seida/Paramount Pictures via
  • This image released by Universal Pictures shows Helena Zengel, left, and Tom Hanks in a scene from "News of the World." Zengel was nominated for a Golden Globe for best supporting actress in a motion picture on Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021 for her role in the film. (Bruce W. Talamon/Universal Pictures via AP)
  • This image released by HBO Max shows Meryl Streep, left, and Lucas Hedges in a scene from "Let Them All Talk." Streep failed to receive a Golden Globe nomination for her role in the film and her role in "The Prom." (Peter Andrews/HBO Max via AP)
  • This image released by Amazon Studios shows Maria Bakalova, left, and Sacha Baron Cohen in a scene from "Borat Subsequent Moviefilm." The film was nominated for a Golden Globe for best musical/comedy.(Amazon Studios via AP)
  • This image released by Amazon Studios shows Sacha Baron Cohen in a scene from "Borat Subsequent Moviefilm." On Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021 the film was nominated for a Golden Globe for best motion picture musical or comedy. Cohen was also nominated for best actor in a motion picture musical/comedy. (Amazon Studios via AP)
Golden Globe Nominations Snubs

This image released by Netflix shows, from left, Isiah Whitlock Jr., Norm Lewis, Clarke Peters, Delroy Lindo and Jonathan Majors in a scene from the Spike Lee film "Da 5 Bloods." (David Lee/Netflix via AP)
LINDSEY BAHR
Updated
The only thing predictable about the Golden Globe nominations are their unpredictability. And the Hollywood Foreign Press Association went overboard with the chaos in this very strange year in which the nominations were announced before the eligibility period was even up (that happens on Feb. 28), meaning a few of the nominated movies and performances aren’t even out yet. Technically they even snubbed an entire category when best supporting actress was skipped over by mistake.

From the Kate Hudson movie that no one has heard of to the very awkward shut out of Spike Lee, here’s a look at some of the biggest surprises of the morning.

KATE HUDSON WAS IN A MOVIE?

You’d be hard pressed to find someone who wasn’t surprised to hear Kate Hudson’s name announced among the best actress nominees. The Hollywood Reporter’s awards columnist Scott Feinberg even tweeted that he had “literally never heard” of the movie. That movie is called “Music,” a fantasy musical drama with Hudson, Leslie Odom Jr. and Maddie Ziegler that marks pop star Sia’s directorial debut. It also got a best picture, musical or comedy nod, and it’s not even out yet in the U.S. until next week.

SPIKE LEE GETS SHUT OUT

Spike Lee’s daughter and son are headed to the Golden Globes at the end of the month as Ambassadors for the ceremony, but in a shocking turn of events, he won’t be...at least as a nominee. Lee’s acclaimed Vietnam drama “Da 5 Bloods” was expected to be a shoo-in for any number of categories: Best picture, best director, best actor for Delroy Lindo or supporting actor for Chadwick Boseman, who died last year. Boseman was acknowledged, however, for “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.”

ANDRA DAY AND TAHAR RAHIM

Both Andra Day and Tahar Rahim picked up lead acting nominations for movies that aren’t out yet, “The United States vs. Billie Holiday” and “The Mauritanian.” While Rahim has been widely praised for his portrayal of Guantanamo detainee Mohamedou Ould Slahi, Lee Daniels’ “Billie Holiday” hasn’t even been reviewed by anyone.

PACINO IN, BUT NO STREEP OR HANKS

The HFPA loves to single out legacy A-listers but this year made some very perplexing exclusions, including Tom Hanks for his widely acclaimed performance in “News of the World” and 32-time nominee Meryl Streep, who could have been nominated for “Let Them All Talk” or even “Prom,” which wouldn’t be an insult except for the fact that her co-star James Corden got nominated for it. And yet, Al Pacino got in for the nearly unwatchable Amazon series “Hunters.”

BORAT IS AN AWARDS PICK...NICE

We can laugh about Corden getting a nomination for “Prom” but in all the chaos the HFPA also made the somewhat inspired decision to acknowledge “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm” with three nominations — for best comedy or musical, best actor for Sacha Baron Cohen and best actress for Maria Bakalova. A case could also be made that this year the organization was grasping for straws in the entire musical/comedy category.

WHAT IS A MOVIE AFTER ALL?

The Globe nominations also tested our understanding of what constitutes a film with some interesting categorizations and nominations, putting Steve McQueen’s “Small Axe” anthology film series in a television category. They didn’t even single out the specific project John Boyega was part of in his nomination, just simply crediting him for “Small Axe.” For anyone interested, Boyega stars in “Red, White and Blue,” which is currently available on Amazon Prime Video. The filmed “Hamilton” performance on Disney+, meanwhile, was eligible in the film categories and picked up two nominations. But don’t expect it to go any further than that, it’s not eligible for the Oscars.

