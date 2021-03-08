'Kate made me cry': Duchess of Sussex claims it was the Duchess of Cambridge who upset her in row over bridesmaids dresses
The Duchess of Sussex has claimed during her interview with Oprah Winfrey that the Duchess of Cambridge made her cry over wedding plans, not the other way round, as had been reported.
The incident was first revealed in Tatler magazine, which reported that there had been a “row” over whether the young bridesmaids should wear tights for the Sussexes' wedding in 2018.
The Duchess of Cambridge felt that they should, saying it was protocol, while the Duchess of Sussex reportedly did not want them to. In a rare statement, Kensington Palace denied the claims at the time.
“Everyone in the institution knew that didn’t happen,” Meghan, Duchess of Sussex said during the bombshell interview broadcast on Sunday night in the US. “What actually happened? The reverse,” she told Ms Winfrey.
“I am not sharing this to be in any way disparaging about her [Kate],” she went on. “I would hope that she would want that to be corrected.”
She says she wanted her sister-in-law to be supportive of decisions surrounding her wedding, as others had been. “She made me cry and it really hurt my feelings.... I thought in the context of everything else going on in the days before the wedding, didn't it make sense to do what everyone else was doing knowing what was going on with my dad and whatnot."
The Duchess, 39, said she did not want to get into details because Kate had "apologised and I [had] forgiven her".
The Duchess said the reports marked a major shift in her relationship with the Royal family.
"That was a turning point. That was when everything changed,” she said. “It was the beginning of the character assassination.
“I can see now what layers were at play there. They really seem to want a narrative of a hero and a villain.”