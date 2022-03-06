Kate McKinnon slams Florida's 'Don't Say Gay' bill on 'SNL'

SNL's Kate McKinnon and Colin Jost appear on "Weekend Update." NBC/Getty Images

Kate McKinnon spoke about Florida's "Don't Say Gay" bill on the most recent episode of Saturday Night Live.

McKinnon criticized the bill, saying it could make LGBTQ+ children "depressed and suicidal."

The Florida Senate will vote on the bill on Monday, according to CBS News.

In the most recent episode, McKinnon, 38, appeared on "Weekend Update" with co-anchor Colin Jost and initially seemed a bit confused about what the "Don't Say Gay" bill was.

"I heard about this law, and I think it's amazing," McKinnon, who's openly gay, said. "When I was in middle school, in the '90s, I was kind of tortured by the constant use of the word 'gay.' Like, you know, 'That's so gay,' or 'Ew, you're gay.' It made me feel horrible."

McKinnon continued that she was "so jazzed" that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis "has taken a stand."

"And in Florida of all places!" she added.

Jost then suggested McKinnon didn't understand what the bill proposed. Formerly known as the Parental Rights Education bill, it would ban discussions about sex and gender in Florida's primary schools. It also encourages parents to sue schools or teachers who address the subject.

Gov. Ron DeSantis has both championed and defended the bill against critics, most recently at a press conference in Jackson, Florida, on Friday, CBS News reported.

Recently, backlash prompted a Florida legislator to withdraw an amendment that would require school districts to out students within six weeks.

McKinnon appeared shocked for a few moments, then said: "I am deeply gay―sorry, concerned. Deeply concerned. It just feels like this is going to make kids gay and trans ― sorry, depressed and suicidal," McKinnon said.

She continued: "And sorry I think these laws are lesbian — sorry, unconscionable … if the '90s were right, and 'gay' means 'bad,' then this is the gayest law I have ever seen."

McKinnon finished her skit by leading the "SNL" audience in a chant using the word "gay."

The Florida House of Representatives passed the Republican-backed bill on February 24, and the Florida Senate will vote on it on Monday, according to CBS News. If passed, the legislation would go into effect during the 2022-2023 school year.

