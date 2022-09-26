Kate Middleton has 2 tricks that help her stand in heels for hours, and they're almost impossible to notice

Kate Middleton often stands in heels for hours at a time while making public appearances.

So to ensure comfort, etiquette expert Myka Meier says the Princess of Wales uses two tricks.

Kate is said to wear John Lewis non-slip tights and Alice Bow insoles to "cushion" her feet.

Heels can be uncomfortable, but Kate Middleton knows how to make them work.

The Princess of Wales, who is frequently on her feet for hours during royal engagements, is said to use at least two tricks to stay both comfortable and fashionably dressed at all times.

Insider previously spoke with etiquette expert Myka Meier, the founder of Beaumont Etiquette, about the specific products the British royal is said to use.

Kate Middleton has been photographed wearing tights with non-slip grips on them

To prevent her feet from slipping out of her heels, Meier said Kate wears non-slip tights from John Lewis, a high-end department store in the UK.

The sheer stockings retail for £6, or around $6.38, and feature gel strips on the bottom of each foot that grip to the soles of shoes.

As Footwear News reported in 2017, royal fans previously spotted a photo of Kate seemingly wearing the tights while on a royal tour of Canada in July 2011.

The photo shows clear, gel-like strips peeking out over the side of Princess of Wales' pointed-toe Tabitha Simmons heels.

A closer look at Kate's non-slip tights. Chris Jackson/Pool/Getty Images

Kate also wore the shoes while visiting Sainte-Justine University Hospital in Montreal on the third day of the trip.

Kate Middleton visits Montreal's Sainte-Justine University Hospital on July 2, 2011. Chris Jackson/Pool/Getty Images

Representatives for John Lewis did not respond to Insider's previous request for comment.

The Princess of Wales is also said to use leather insoles

Previously speaking with Insider, Meier also noted that Kate has been known to wear Alice Bow insoles created by British designer Rachel Bowditch.

According to Alice Bow's website, the slip-in leather soles — which retail for $22.95 in the US — are designed to cushion your feet so you can comfortably wear any type of shoe, including high heels, for hours.

In 2015, an unnamed source told Vanity Fair's royal correspondent Katie Nicholl that Kate had "ordered a couple of packets" of the Alice Bow insoles. "She thinks they are great," the source said.

At the time, a spokesperson for Alice Bow told Vanity Fair that the company could not comment on "talk of the duchess wearing [its] insoles."

"We have seen a massive surge in site visits, however," the spokesperson added.

Representatives for Alice Bow did not respond to Insider's previous request for comment.

There's no official protocol that dictates what footwear royals should wear

But according to royal expert Victoria Arbiter, the late Queen Elizabeth II set a strict precedent about wearing stockings in public during her 70-year reign.

"You never see a royal without their nude stockings," Arbiter previously told Insider. "I would say that's really the only hard, steadfast rule in terms of what the Queen requires."

Meier added that British royals typically follow that guideline while "performing their royal duties in their professional roles."

The same goes for their shoes, with royals making sure to choose "appropriate" footwear for the occasion, like Kate wearing "sneakers and flats at more casual or athletic-themed events," Meier said

Lucy Yang contributed to an earlier version of this article.

