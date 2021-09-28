Kate Middleton Goes Super Glam at James Bond ‘No Time to Die’ Premiere

Photos via Getty

Every once in a while this vicious news cycle brings us what we really want: Kate Middleton in a glamorous, very sparkly gold dress. And sometimes that gilded gown has a cape, as did the custom Jenny Packham gown Middleton wore to the premiere of the latest James Bond movie, No Time to Die. As Daniel Craig reportedly put it on the red carpet, the Duchess looked “jolly lovely.”

Such extremely British niceties cannot really capture the major oomph of Middleton’s fashion moment. She really went for it, pairing her frock with £290 earrings from Onitaa, per The Daily Mail, which added that Phoebe Waller-Bridge, who helped write the new Bond script, said, “Wow!” upon seeing Middleton in all her glory.

"LONDON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 28: Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge attends the "No Time To Die" World Premiere at Royal Albert Hall on September 28, 2021 in London, England. Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Other royals were there too, apparently, although all eyes were definitely on the Duchess, so who can tell for sure? Still, strong photographic evidence concludes that Middleton walked the red carpet with her husband, Prince William, plus in-laws Prince Charles and Camila, Duchess of Cornwall. Camila had on a long-sleeved baby blue gown by Bruce Oldfield.

1343626443 Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, attend the "No Time To Die" World Premiere at Royal Albert Hall on September 28, 2021 in London, England. Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Daniel Craig’s leather velvet suit jacket may have scored second place in the unofficial fashion awards of the evening, though it still could not compare to Kate’s very rich look. Billie Eilish, who co-wrote the film’s theme song with her brother Finneas, told the BBC she might “pee myself” given the red carpet’s grandeur.

Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge (L) meets US singer-songwriter Finneas O'Connell (C) and US singer-songwriter Billie Eilish ahead of the World Premiere of the James Bond 007 film "No Time to Die" at the Royal Albert Hall in west London on September 28, 2021. CHRIS JACKSON/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

No word on the state of the metallic trousers Eilish wore to the event with her Gucci slide sandals, but no one would have blamed her. Clearly Kate came to her first post-vaccine red carpet ready to win.

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge meets actor Daniel Craig as she attends the "No Time To Die" World Premiere at Royal Albert Hall on September 28, 2021 in London, England. Chris Jackson/Getty Images

