Kate Middleton leaves Windsor for the first time post-surgery, joining family in Norfolk

Kate Middleton has seemingly recovered enough from her abdominal surgery three and a half weeks ago to now leave Windsor Castle for her separate home in Norfolk, where she’ll join the rest of the royal family.

Middleton, 42, will reportedly finish recuperating at Anmer Hall, which she shares with Prince William on the couple’s Sandringham Estate, per People Magazine.

“Catherine is recovering well,” a source told The Daily Mail on Friday. “She was looking forward to a change of scene and will be able to take it easy in Norfolk while the children let off steam with William.”

The couple will be able to spend quality time with their three children — Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5 — who are currently on a half-term break from school.

The Princess of Wales, however, is not expected to return to public duties until after Easter, according to Kensington Palace, which announced she had undergone a “planned abdominal surgery” on Jan. 16. Although an exact cause for the surgery has not been given, the palace later clarified the issue was not related to cancer.

“The surgery was successful, and it is expected that she will remain in hospital for 10 to 14 days, before returning home to continue her recovery,” the palace said two days later.

Middleton has since left the London Clinic without being photographed and, until now, had been resting at Adelaide Cottage, a small home on the Windsor property, roughly 25 miles outside the city.

William reportedly postponed his engagements to be with his wife during her recovery and recently said that she “had two Filipino nurses looking after her and they were amazing and kind,” according to Patricia Spruce, who works for England’s National Health Service and spoke with the Prince regarding Kate’s health care.

The royal family’s travel plans will bring them closer to King Charles, who was diagnosed with cancer earlier this month while undergoing treatment for an enlarged prostate. Buckingham Palace didn’t clarify if the cancer was related to that issue.

Charles is currently staying at Sandringham, the same 20,000-acre estate on east England’s Norfolk Coast where Middleton is now heading.