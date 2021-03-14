After Kate Middleton paid her respects at vigil to Sarah Everard, police moved in and started arresting women

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Sophia Ankel
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
sarah everard protest
Police detain a woman as people gather at a memorial site in Clapham Common Bandstand, following the kidnap and murder of Sarah Everard, in London, Britain March 13, 2021. Hannah McKay/Reuters

  • The Metropolitan Police is facing criticism after arresting people at a vigil for a London woman.

  • Hundreds gathered to pay tribute to Sarah Everard, whose death sparked a debate over women's safety.

  • Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton who made an unannounced appearance, and laid flowers.

  • Visit Insider's homepage for more stories.

The Metropolitan Police is facing intense criticism after its handling of a vigil held in memory of the 33-year-old Londoner Sarah Everard, whose death has sparked a national debate about women's safety.

Hundreds of people attended the event in Clapham Common park on Saturday despite the event being canceled earlier in the day.

Reclaim These Streets, the group who originally organized the vigil, said it had shut it down after they had been warned by police that it wouldn't be safe to hold it during the pandemic. The UK is still in a national lockdown.

But despite this, hundreds came to pay tribute by laying flowers and cards at the park's bandstand. Among them was the Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton who made an unannounced appearance, and also laid flowers of her own.

But as police officers arrived later on in the evening, tensions mounted. Videos circulating on social media show officers handcuffing and leading women away and into a police van. Several scuffles also broke out, as onlookers shouted "shame on you" and "let them go."

Reclaim the Night said they were "deeply saddened and angered" by the police's actions. They also condemned officers for "physically manhandling women at a vigil against male violence," according to the BBC.

The handling by police has also been criticized across the political spectrum.

In a tweet, Home Secretary Priti Patel has described footage circulating online of the police's actions as "upsetting" and said she has asked the Met for a full report on what happened.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan also condemned officials' actions and said he was "urgently seeking an explanation" from Commissioner Dame Cressida Dick, according to Sky News.

"The police have a responsibility to enforce Covid laws but from images I've seen it's clear the response was at times neither appropriate nor proportionate," he tweeted.

Met Assistant Commissioner Helen Ball told the BBC in a statement that the police had to "act for people's safety." Ball added that hundreds of people were "packed tightly together," posing a coronavirus transmission risk.

"We absolutely did not want to be in a position where enforcement action was necessary. But we were placed in this position because of the over-riding need to protect people's safety," she added, according to the BBC.

Everard's death sparked a national public debate

Sarah Everard
An image of Sarah Everard, 33, shared by London's Metropolitan Police. Met Police

Everard, a 33-year-old Londoner, was walking home from a friend's house on the evening of March 3 when she went missing. Her body was found several days later in an area of woodland in Ashford, Kent.

Met Police officer Wayne Couzens has been charged with her kidnap and murder. He will appear at the Old Bailey on March 16.

Everard's death sparked a national public debate about the safety of women. In the last week, women across the country took to social media to discuss their own stories of being followed, harassed, and abused on the streets.

Read the original article on Insider

Recommended Stories

  • Breaking: Human remains confirmed to be Sarah Everard's

    The 33-year-old went missing last week during her walk home from a friend's house.

  • Kate Middleton pays tribute to Sarah Everard at Clapham Common memorial

    The Duchess of Cambridge joined mourners to lay flowers

  • U.K. police criticized for response to vigil for slain Sarah Everard

    The suspected abduction and murder of a 33-year-old London woman has spurred a cascade of concern over women's safety and an outpouring of grief from the British public. The latest: Thousands of people gathered at south London's Clapham Common Saturday for a vigil for Sarah Everard, which police called unlawful. Home Secretary Priti Patel tweeted that she's asked for a "full report" from police after seeing "upsetting" images taken as officers made arrests.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.A woman is arrested by Metropolitan Police officers at a vigil in memory of Sarah Everard on Clapham Common, London. Photograph by @jackhillphoto pic.twitter.com/qhp8GFibNr— Alastair Johnstone (@a_lastair) March 13, 2021 London Mayor Sadiq Khan said he's "urgently seeking an explanation" from the Metropolitan Police commissioner, amid accusations that male officers were "grabbing and manhandling" women during arrests, per the Evening Standard."The police have a responsibility to enforce Covid laws but from images I've seen it's clear the response was at times neither appropriate nor proportionate," added Khan, who along with Patel oversees London's police force.Of note: Wayne Couzens, a London police officer, made his first appearance in court on Saturday morning following his Tuesday arrest for the suspected abduction and murder of Everard, who disappeared on March 3, according to the Metropolitan Police. He was charged Friday. Police confirmed that a body found hidden southeast of the capital was Everand's, and have said the investigation remains ongoing.What they're saying: Assistant Commissioner Helen Ball said in a statement that police arrested four people during Saturday evening's vigil for public order offenses and for "breaches of the Health Protection Regulations." She said police "absolutely did not want to be in a position where enforcement action was necessary" and that they acted out of safety concerns.At a vigil for Sarah Everard...this is quite something#claphamcommon pic.twitter.com/kIj9NYXCku— Sorcha Nic an Airchinnigh (@SarahAMcInerney) March 13, 2021 The big picture: Everard's death has "dismayed Britain and revived a painful question: Why are women too often not safe on the streets?" AP notes. Her fate is "all the more shocking" because the suspect charged Friday over her death is an officer "whose job was protecting politicians and diplomats," AP added.Her killing has sparked outcry across the U.K. and beyond, with women and girls sharing their experiences and fears about personal safety on social media and other mediums. Everard's disappearance has shone a light on "a double standard that exists: Women are expected to adapt their behavior to reduce personal risk, which in turn fuels a 'victim-blaming culture' and detracts attention from male actions," NBC News writes.For the record: Member of Parliament Jess Phillips this week read the names of 118 women aloud who were murdered last year. By the numbers: The United Nations in 2019 reported that 71% of women in the U.K. said they had experienced some form of sexual harassment in public, with the number rising to 86% for women between the ages of 18 and 24.Centre of London, a U.K. think-tank, noted in 2019 that "women were nearly twice as likely as men to mention personal safety as a barrier to walking and using public transport."Editor's note: This article has been updated with comment from Patel, Khan and police.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • London police face backlash after dragging mourners from vigil for murdered woman

    London police faced a backlash from the public and politicians on Sunday for their heavy-handed tactics in breaking up an outdoor vigil for a woman whose suspected killer is a police officer. The disappearance of Sarah Everard, 33, as she walked home on the evening of March 3, has provoked a huge outpouring of grief and dismay in Britain at the failure of police and wider society to tackle violence against women. Police had denied permission for a vigil on Saturday evening at London's Clapham Common, near where Everard was last seen alive, citing regulations aimed at preventing the spread of coronavirus.

  • I Tried All Of The Lunchables Combos And Ranked Them From Worst To Best

    It's not what the people want, but it's what the people need.From Redbook

  • Minneapolis City Council votes to approve $27 million settlement with George Floyd family

    The Minneapolis City Council has voted to approve a $27 million settlement with the family of George Floyd.

  • How to 'defund' the police when violence is rising? A Michigan city struggles for answers

    “If you take away resources from the police, that takes away an opportunity for us to get justice,” the father of a slain girl said.

  • Protesters Climb Onto Hood of Police Cruiser During Breonna Taylor Protest

    An LAPD cruiser sped forward after two demonstrators climbed onto the hood during a protest in Los Angeles to mark the one year anniversary of Breonna Taylor’s death.Dozens of protesters gathered in Hollywood late Saturday night to take park in the rally. Police in riot gear were in a tense standoff with protesters at the intersection of Vine Street and Lexington Avenue, reports said.This video, by Hess Wesley, shows a police car moving off with two people on the hood of the cruiser.The demonstration was one of dozens held across the country to mark the anniversary of Taylor’s death, reports said. Credit: Hess Wesley/Hesitant Heroes via Storyful

  • Here’s how Sens. Burr and Tillis of NC are voting on Biden’s Cabinet nominees

    Tillis and Burr, both Republicans, have supported many of Biden’s Cabinet nominations so far. Here’s how their votes break down.

  • Vanessa Bryant Congratulates Daughter Natalia for Getting Accepted to Another College 'Closer to Home'

    Vanessa Bryant's daughter was also accepted into Loyola Marymount University this week, which her mother joked was "too far" away

  • Knicks' Tom Thibodeau on RJ Barrett's hot streak: 'His confidence has come from his preparation'

    For Barrett, Saturday’s game was his best as a pro, as the second-year guard finished with a career-best 32 points on 12-of-21 shooting (3-of-6 on three-pointers), while adding five rebounds and three assists.

  • Elizabeth Olsen Opened Up About Wanda's Future after "WandaVision" in Special "Assembled" Documentary

    "I'm so excited now that we've cracked open this other part of her."

  • Pitino back in the NCAA Tournament with MAAC champs Iona

    Rick Pitino ended an Iona team photo, a championship trophy as the centerpiece, by pointing toward a ladder and telling the Gaels to clip the nets. From coaching perennial powers to exile to the New York suburbs, Pitino has navigated a vagabond career bathed in scandal and success the only way he can: by winning. Asante Gist scored 18 points and Pitino took his record-tying fifth school to the NCAA Tournament with Iona’s 60-51 victory over Fairfield on Saturday in the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference Tournament championship.

  • Iggy Azalea Supports Newfound Claims About Payola in Music Streaming: 'It's Time'

    Iggy Azalea has once again revisited her claims that the music industry is rife with payola, specifically in regards to the streaming side of things.

  • Africans rethink big, bountiful weddings as pandemic bites

    The moment of truth for Ivan Arinaitwe came when he had to choose among many relatives and friends whom to invite to his wedding. No matter how he tried, it would be hard to achieve Uganda's recommended “scientific” wedding, slimmed down for the COVID-19 pandemic.

  • This Emotional Video of a Fourth Grader Finding Out That She's Going Back to School Is Going Viral

    The fourth grader from SoCal hadn't been in the classroom for 358 days.

  • Basketball announcer loses job after caught using racial slurs

    Video streamer Matt Rowan was caught using a racial slur on a hot mic while members of a girls basketball team were kneeling during the national anthem.

  • Corinne Masiero: Actress protests naked at 'French Oscars' ceremony

    Corinne Masiero sheds a donkey skin and bloodstained dress at a coronavirus-dominated César Awards.

  • Hundreds gather in south London to pay tribute to Sarah Everard despite vigil being cancelled

    Police constable Wayne Couzens, 48, is charged with kidnapping and murdering Ms Everard.

  • Draymond Green rips COVID-19 testing ahead of early Warriors-Jazz game

    Draymond Green clearly isn't a fan of all the COVID-19 test players have to go through.