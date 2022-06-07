Kate Middleton, Prince William’s daughter Princess Charlotte goes viral for correcting Prince George’s posture

Prince Louis isn’t the only social media star within the British royal family.

His older sister, Princess Charlotte, has also gone viral on Tuesday following Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee, which came to an end on Sunday. The festivities, which lasted for four days, marked the reigning monarch’s 70 years on the throne.

During the Platinum Jubilee finale on Sunday, the queen, 96, stood on the balcony of Buckingham Palace alongside Prince Charles, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, Prince William, Kate Middleton and their children Prince George, 8, Charlotte, 7, and Louis, 4.

Prince George of Cambridge and Princess Charlotte of Cambridge stand on the balcony at Buckingham Palace at the end of the Platinum Pageant on The Mall on June 5, 2022, in London, England. Photo by Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images

As the national anthem "God Save the Queen" played, George placed his hand on the balcony ledge. Charlotte was spotted gently nudging her big brother’s arm and telling him to fix his posture.

Without hesitation, George quickly corrected himself by standing up straight and putting his arms by his side.

George, the queen’s great-grandson, is third in line to the throne after his father William, 39, and grandfather Charles, 73. Charlotte is fourth in line.

This wasn’t the only time that Charlotte watched over her brothers during the celebration.

During the Trooping the Colour parade, Louis waved to the crowd enthusiastically before Charlotte attempted to stop him. And during the pageant on Sunday, Louis tried to casually put his feet up on Charlotte’s lap. But the princess, who had enough of his antics, immediately pushed her little brother off her before calmly watching the show.

Prince George of Cambridge and Princess Charlotte of Cambridge attend the Platinum Pageant on The Mall on June 5, 2022, in London, England. Photo by Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images

The royal pageant is estimated to have cost up to $18 million to organize. It is the queen's fourth since she became monarch in February 1952 after the death of her father King George VI. The first royal pageant was in honor of George III in 1809, which celebrated 50 years of his reign.

Elizabeth is the first British monarch to celebrate a Platinum Jubilee.