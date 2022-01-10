Kate Middleton reportedly once jokingly rolled her eyes at the mention of 'Suits,' the series Meghan Markle starred in

The Duchess of Cambridge and The Duchess of Sussex. Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images, Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Kate Middleton once rolled her eyes at the mention of the show "Suits," a friend told The Times.

Meghan Markle starred in the TV series from 2011 until 2018.

The Times of London article includes interviews with the duchess' friends and advisors.

The Duchess of Cambridge once rolled her eyes at the mention of Meghan Markle's former TV series "Suits," a friend of the royal reportedly told The Times of London.

In The Times article, published in celebration of Kate Middleton's 40th birthday on Sunday, royal editor Roya Nikkhah spoke to royal aides, advisors, friends, and anonymous sources with connections to the duchess.

One anonymous source, who is cited as a friend, told the newspaper that Middleton is "150 per cent more reserved than William" and that the most they've ever seen of her views on Markle was when she jokingly rolled her eyes at the mention of "Suits."

The legal drama, in which Markle starred as paralegal Rachel Zane, aired from 2011 until 2019. Markle's final episode aired in 2018.

Kensington Palace declined to comment when contacted by Insider. While the article contains interviews with those close to the duchess, it is not known whether the article was approved by the palace prior to publication.

The status of Markle and Middleton's relationship is currently unknown. The Duchess of Sussex told Oprah Winfrey in March 2020 that Middleton made her cry over flower girl dresses before her royal wedding to Prince Harry in 2018.

An anonymous palace source told The Times that Middleton has never spoken to them about the alleged dress incident.

"I've had hundreds of hours of conversations with her [Kate] and it never came up. I only ever heard from Meghan about that — a very different story from what she said to Oprah," the source said.

Jamie Lowther-Pinkerton, the duchess' former private secretary and godfather to Prince George, told The Times: "She has that almost old-fashioned, Queen Mother attitude to drama — she just doesn't do it."

Anonymous sources also told the newspaper that Middleton was partly responsible for easing the tension between Prince William and Prince Harry after Prince Philip's funeral in April 2020, and again before Princess Diana's statue unveiling at Kensington Palace in July 2021.

An alleged rift between the brothers had been reported on since 2018. Harry spoke publicly about his strained relationship with the royal family during the Oprah interview, which aired the month before the funeral. He accused an unnamed member of the royal family of having racist conversations about his son's skin tone, something which William publicly responded to.

The duke told reporters at the time that "we're very much not a racist family."

"William was still furious," one source, who was cited as a close friend, told The Times. "He had taken the view that he'd only give so much. He just didn't want to go there [with Harry]."

A palace aide added: "[Catherine] was amazing behind the scenes when Harry came."

Representatives for the Duchess of Sussex did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.

Read the original article on Insider