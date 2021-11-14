Kate Middleton stands in Queen Elizabeth's place at Remembrance Sunday service after monarch suffers sprained back

The Duchess of Cambridge stood in the Queen's place at this year's Remembrance Sunday ceremony. AARON CHOWN/Samir Hussein/Getty Images

The Duchess of Cambridge stood in the Queen's place at the Remembrance Sunday service on November 14.

A spokesperson for Buckingham Palace told Insider that the Queen missed the event due to a sprained back.

Queen Elizabeth has canceled other royal engagements recently amid health concerns.

The Duchess of Cambridge stood in for Queen Elizabeth II at the Remembrance Sunday event on November 14 after the monarch pulled out over health concerns.

Kate Middleton stood between Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, and Sophie, Countess of Wessex, on a balcony at London's Foreign and Commonwealth Office, Reuters reported. At the same time, Prince Charles, Prince Williams, and Princess Anne laid wreaths down at the Cenotaph, according to the outlet.

The balcony's center-spot is typically reserved for Her Majesty, but a Buckingham Palace spokesperson told Insider that the Queen pulled out of the event two hours before it began due to a sprained back.

The Duchess of Cambridge stood at the center of the balcony, where Queen Elizabeth II typically stands during the event. AARON CHOWN/Getty Images

"The Queen, having sprained her back, has decided this morning with great regret that she will not be able to attend today's Remembrance Sunday Service at the Cenotaph. Her Majesty is disappointed that she will miss the service," a Buckingham Palace spokesperson told Insider.

"As in previous years, a wreath will be laid on Her Majesty's behalf by The Prince of Wales. His Royal Highness, along with The Duchess of Cornwall, The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, The Earl and Countess of Wessex, The Princess Royal and Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, The Duke and Duchess of Gloucester, The Duke of Kent and Princess Alexandra will be present at the Cenotaph today as planned," the statement continued.

Queen Elizabeth II stands between the Duchess of Cornwall and the Duchess of Cambridge at the Remembrance Day service on November 10, 2019. Samir Hussein/Getty Images

The Queen usually remained between the Duchess of Cambridge and the Duchess of Cornwall in previous years, including in 2019, but broke tradition in 2020 when she stood on a different balcony from the royal family.

The Queen's absence comes after she missed previous royal engagements in the last month over health concerns. In October, she suddenly canceled a trip to Northern Ireland based on medical advice from her doctor and later spent the night in the hospital for "preliminary investigations."

Story continues

Recently, doctors advised the Queen to rest for two weeks and cancel all official visits - prompting her to miss the United Nations Climate Change Conference.

Representatives for the Duchess of Cambridge did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.

Read the original article on Insider