Kate Middleton wore a sparkling gold gown with a cape for one of her boldest looks to date

Kate Middleton and Prince William attended the "No Time to Die" premiere in London on Tuesday.

She wore a golden Jenny Packham gown for the event, which had a cape and was covered in sparkles.

Middleton glowed on the red carpet, and shook hands with the film's stars inside.

Kate Middleton dazzled at the "No Time to Die" movie premiere in London, England, this week.

She arrived at the red-carpet event with Prince William on Tuesday in a sparkling gold gown designed by Jenny Packham. It had a V neckline, straight skirt, and semi-sheer cape sleeves, all of which made for one of her boldest looks to date. It was also covered in gold sequins which were arranged in a starburst pattern.

The Duchess of Cambridge completed the look with an updo hairstyle, gold drop earrings, and neutral makeup.

While on the red carpet, the couple stopped to pose with fellow royals Prince Charles and Camilla. Both princes wore classic tuxedos with bow ties, though Prince William's jacket was made from velvet.

The Duchess of Cornwall, on the other hand, chose a blue, long-sleeved gown with a pleated skirt and semi-sheer bodice. It was also covered in sparkles.

Middleton continued to glow inside the movie premiere, where she greeted the film's main star, Daniel Craig.

She also shook hands with Billie Eilish, who wore a glittering two-piece Gucci set to the event.

Representatives for Jenny Packham did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.

