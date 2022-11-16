Kate Moss has always been ahead of the 'naked' fashion trend. Here are her best see-through looks.
Kate Moss, 48, is a supermodel who rose to fame via runways and magazines in the 1990s.
She's also helped boost the "naked" fashion trend — or outfits that include see-through elements.
On and off the runway, Moss has worn sheer dresses, mesh tops, and see-through skirts.
At one of her earliest fashion shows in 1992, Kate Moss modeled three Calvin Klein outfits that included see-through tops and long, flowing skirts.
She started to wear "naked" fashion off the runway the following year — like at her 19th birthday party. She ditched a bra for the evening and paired a dark mesh dress with a tan thong.
She also wore a sheer slip dress with delicate straps to a party in England in 1993. Underneath, she wore only black underwear.
On a Gucci runway in 1995, Moss strutted the catwalk in a lace minidress that was see-through across its bodice and sleeves.
She then walked the Versace runway in a sleeveless dress with a mesh panel that showed her stomach and underboob. It was as daring as the sheer Versace look she wore one season earlier, which had pockets across her chest.
She also wore an incredible Versace dress in 1999. Her sleeveless gown had fuzzy straps and bands of white satin fabric across its sparkling mesh.
Moss continued to wear the "naked" trend in 2007 via a sheer, black halter dress with ruching across the chest and sparkles that extended down her skirt.
In 2011, Moss married her former husband Jamie Hince in a John Galliano gown with a sheer skirt and straps. It perfectly matched her tulle veil.
Always a fan of the little black dress, Moss wore the staple with a "naked" twist in 2012. The sleeveless frock she sported at a Stella McCartney event was see-through on each side.
Moss brought mesh back to the runway in 2013 via a blue Louis Vuitton gown. It had long sleeves, a V neckline, and floral embroidery across its see-through fabric.
Moss can also make sheer outfits look classy. At a 2013 party, she wore a fitted blazer over her see-through dress, which had a corseted bodice and deep neckline.
But some of her sheer looks have gotten bolder over the years. In 2015, Moss donned a long-sleeved gown crafted from lace atop a sheer bodysuit.
She's also included corsets in some of her see-through outfits — like the daring dress she wore to the 2017 Cannes Film Festival. It was strapless with a bustier bodice, crisscross straps, and tiny cutouts.
In 2019, Moss added a hint of velvet to her signature sheer look. Her long-sleeved dress was mostly see-through but decorated with soft zebra strips.
This year, Moss traded her signature black color scheme for a hooded gown crafted from yellow mesh. She wore the garment with only black underwear beneath it.
Then she attended a Diet Coke event in a sparkling mesh dress with a deep cowl neckline that reached her stomach.
