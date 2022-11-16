Kate Moss has always been ahead of the 'naked' fashion trend. Here are her best see-through looks.

Kate Moss at a Diet Coke event in London, England, on November 9, 2022. David M. Bennet/Getty Images

Kate Moss, 48, is a supermodel who rose to fame via runways and magazines in the 1990s.

She's also helped boost the "naked" fashion trend — or outfits that include see-through elements.

On and off the runway, Moss has worn sheer dresses, mesh tops, and see-through skirts.

At one of her earliest fashion shows in 1992, Kate Moss modeled three Calvin Klein outfits that included see-through tops and long, flowing skirts.

Kate Moss models in Calvin Klein's runway show on November 6, 1992. WWD/Getty Images

She started to wear "naked" fashion off the runway the following year — like at her 19th birthday party. She ditched a bra for the evening and paired a dark mesh dress with a tan thong.

Kate Moss at her 19th birthday party in New York City on January 18, 1993. WWD/Getty Images

She also wore a sheer slip dress with delicate straps to a party in England in 1993. Underneath, she wore only black underwear.

Kate Moss at an Elite Model Agency party in September 1993. Dave Benett/Getty Images

On a Gucci runway in 1995, Moss strutted the catwalk in a lace minidress that was see-through across its bodice and sleeves.

Kate Moss walks the runway for a Gucci show on October 9, 1995. WWD/Getty Images

She then walked the Versace runway in a sleeveless dress with a mesh panel that showed her stomach and underboob. It was as daring as the sheer Versace look she wore one season earlier, which had pockets across her chest.

Kate Moss models Versace in 1995 and 1996. Penske Media/Getty Images

She also wore an incredible Versace dress in 1999. Her sleeveless gown had fuzzy straps and bands of white satin fabric across its sparkling mesh.

Kate Moss wears Versace during a charity runway show on June 9, 1999. Sinead Lynch/Getty Images

Moss continued to wear the "naked" trend in 2007 via a sheer, black halter dress with ruching across the chest and sparkles that extended down her skirt.

Kate Moss at the National Portrait Gallery's Face of Fashion exhibition on February 12, 2007. Joel Ryan - PA Images/Getty Images

In 2011, Moss married her former husband Jamie Hince in a John Galliano gown with a sheer skirt and straps. It perfectly matched her tulle veil.

Kate Moss after getting married in Southrop, England, on July 1, 2011. Neil Mockford/Getty Images

Always a fan of the little black dress, Moss wore the staple with a "naked" twist in 2012. The sleeveless frock she sported at a Stella McCartney event was see-through on each side.

Kate Moss at a Stella McCartney event in London, England, on February 18, 2012. Dave M. Benett/Getty Images

Moss brought mesh back to the runway in 2013 via a blue Louis Vuitton gown. It had long sleeves, a V neckline, and floral embroidery across its see-through fabric.

Kate Moss walks the Louis Vuitton runway in Paris, France, on March 6, 2013. Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images

Moss can also make sheer outfits look classy. At a 2013 party, she wore a fitted blazer over her see-through dress, which had a corseted bodice and deep neckline.

Story continues

Kate Moss attends a party in London, England, on on June 26, 2013. Mike Marsland/Getty Images

But some of her sheer looks have gotten bolder over the years. In 2015, Moss donned a long-sleeved gown crafted from lace atop a sheer bodysuit.

Kate Moss at a fashion gala in London, England, on March 12, 2015. David M. Benett/Getty Images

She's also included corsets in some of her see-through outfits — like the daring dress she wore to the 2017 Cannes Film Festival. It was strapless with a bustier bodice, crisscross straps, and tiny cutouts.

Kate Moss at the Cannes Film Festival on May 21, 2017. David M. Benett/Getty Images

In 2019, Moss added a hint of velvet to her signature sheer look. Her long-sleeved dress was mostly see-through but decorated with soft zebra strips.

Kate Moss at the Fashion Media Awards in New York City on September 5, 2019. Angela Weiss/Getty Images

This year, Moss traded her signature black color scheme for a hooded gown crafted from yellow mesh. She wore the garment with only black underwear beneath it.

Kate Moss at the Innovator Awards in New York City on November 2, 2022. Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Then she attended a Diet Coke event in a sparkling mesh dress with a deep cowl neckline that reached her stomach.

Kate Moss at a Diet Coke event in London, England, on November 9, 2022. David M. Bennet/Getty Images

Read the original article on Insider