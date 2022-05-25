Kate Moss was asked if Johnny Depp ever pushed her down stairs

Johnny Depp called his ex-girlfriend, model Kate Moss, to the stand. Moss was asked if Depp ever pushed her down the stairs, after Amber Heard claimed that he did in earlier testimony.

