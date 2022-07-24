Kate Moss explains why she testified in support of Johnny Depp during his defamation trial against Amber Heard

British supermodel Kate Moss said she believes “in the truth” as she explained why she testified in support of Johnny Depp during his defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard.

Moss testified in May that her former boyfriend Depp never “pushed me, kicked me or threw me down any stairs,” responding to a rumor that Heard referenced earlier in the trial.

In a new interview on the BBC Radio 4 show “Desert Island Discs,” Moss said she believes “in fairness and justice.”

“I know the truth about Johnny,” Moss said during the conversation, which was shared online Sunday. “I know he never kicked me down the stairs. I had to say that truth.”

Depp won the highly publicized trial over Heard, with a seven-member jury saying Depp should receive $15 million in damages. That amount was lowered to $10.35 million due to punitive damages being capped at $350,000 in Virginia, where the six-week trial took place.

The 59-year-old Depp had sued for $50 million, claiming he was defamed by a 2018 op-ed in which Heard described herself as “a public figure representing domestic abuse.” Heard didn’t name Depp in the op-ed but had previously accused him of domestic violence, which he denies.

Heard, 36, filed a $100 million counterclaim over a Depp attorney painting her abuse allegations as a hoax. She was awarded $2 million in that countersuit.

The actors married in 2015, with Heard filing for divorce a little over a year later.

Moss, who dated Depp from 1994 to 1998, testified during the final week of the trial via livestream video. She told the jury that she once slid down a stairway and hurt her back during a rainy day in Jamaica.

“(Depp) came running back to help me and carried me to my room and got me medical attention,” Moss, 48, said at the time.

Following the trial, Heard called the verdict “a setback” for women. Last Thursday, Heard’s legal team filed a notice of appeal, with a spokesman saying they believe “the court made errors that prevented a just and fair verdict.”

Depp’s team filed a notice of appeal on Friday for the $2 million judgment awarded to Heard in her countersuit.

