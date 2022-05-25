Kate Moss testifies in Depp-Heard trial, denies being pushed down stairs
Kate Moss appeared in court virtually for less than two minutes, denying any allegation that Johnny Depp pushed her down a flight of stairs in Jamaica.
Amber Heard's legal team was planning to call Johnny Depp back to the witness stand today, but shortly after the court's lunch break, we learned that the team would not call him after all.
As Johnny Depp's $50 million defamation case against ex-wife Amber Heard continues into its final week, several high-profile witnesses -- including Depp himself -- are expected on the stand.
Entertainment and medical experts, as well as Warner Bros. executive Walter Hamada, countered testimony from Heard's defense during the sixth and final week of the trial.
A source tells ET that Johnny Depp will not be called back to the stand by Amber Heard’s legal team in the ongoing defamation trial against his ex-wife. Meanwhile, Kate Moss, who dated Depp in the ‘90s, is set to testify on Wednesday.
Supermodel Kate Moss is expected to take the stand in the final days of the high-profile trial.
STORY: British model Kate Moss briefly took the witness stand in the defamation battle between actors Johnny Depp and Amber Heard on Wednesday as his attorneys tried to convince a jury that Heard was the abuser in their relationship.The "Pirates of the Caribbean" star, 58, is suing Heard in Virginia for $50 million, saying she defamed him when she said she was a victim of domestic abuse. Heard, 36, has countersued for $100 million, arguing that Depp smeared her when his lawyer said her claims were a "hoax."Depp's attorneys called Moss as a rebuttal witness after Heard had testified about a time she feared Depp would push her sister down a staircase. Heard said she recalled "rumors" of Depp pushing Moss down a flight of stairs and she slapped Depp to stop him from harming her sister.
