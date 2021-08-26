Kate Spade's Labor Day sale has arrived—these are the best deals to shop
If you're a Kate Spade fan, your day—or rather the upcoming holiday weekend—is about to get a lot brighter. To celebrate the end of summer, the popular handbag designer has launched its annual Labor Day sale. Right now, you can take an extra 30% off all sale items with the code SOLONGSUMMER at checkout.
Whether you're looking for a sleek leather tote, a classy wallet, or a pretty pendant necklace, you'll find them all currently discounted at Kate Spade. Below are some of the top deals from the Labor Day sale, which runs now through Monday, September 6 at 11:59 p.m. PST.
Purses
Get the Kate Spade Astrid Medium Crossbody for $97.30 (Save $100.70)
Get the Kate Spade Roulette Medium Messenger Bag for $112 (Save $116)
Get the Kate Spade Classic Medium Satchel for $125.30 (Save $172.70)
Get the Kate Spade All Day Large Tote for $127.40 (Save $100.60)
Get the Kate Spade Infinite Medium Camera Bag for $127.40 (Save $100.60)
Get the Kate Spade Anyday Medium Shoulder Bag for $146.30 (Save $151.70)
Get the Kate Spade Knott Medium Satchel for $183.40 (Save $144.60)
Get the Kate Spade Essential Large Work Tote for $211.40 (Save $166.60)
Wallets
Get the Kate Spade Spade Flower Small Slim Bifold Wallet for $41.30 (Save $56.70)
Get the Kate Spade Spencer Slim Crossbody for $54.60 (Save $43.40)
Get the Kate Spade Roulette Small Slim Bifold Wallet for $61.60 (Save $48.40)
Get the Kate Spade Spencer Small Dome Crossbody for $88.20 (Save $69.80)
Jewelry
Get the Kate Spade Know The Ropes Mixed Media Studs for $20.30 (Save $27.70)
Get the Kate Spade In The Stars Pendant for $23.80 (Save $24.20)
Get the Kate Spade Glistening Petals Flower Statement Studs for $43.40 (Save $34.60)
Get the Kate Spade Spade Floral Linear Earrings for $43.40 (Save $44.60)
Clothing and shoes
Get the Kate Spade Keds x Kate Spade Multi-Striped Canvas Sneakers for $50.40 (Save $39.60)
Get the Kate Spade Tango Slide Sandals for $72.80 (Save $75.20)
Get the Kate Spade Sleeveless Cutwork Ponte Dress for $136.80 (Save $109.40)
Get the Kate Spade Flora Lace Shift Dress for $195.30 (Save $202.70)
