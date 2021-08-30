Kate Upton and Justin Verlander bought a home in Florida. They have famous neighbors.

Welcome to the neighborhood. Kate Upton and Justin Verlander recently bought a home (sorry, mansion) in Jupiter, The Dirt first reported.

The “Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue” model and Houston Astros pitcher plunked down $6.55 million for the 4,600-square-foot, four-bedroom waterfront beauty.

Beside the glorious views, perks include a double-island kitchen, library meets office, putting green, dock and fancy pool with fiber-optic lighting.

The property was listed with Brad Ball and Shannon Ball of Frankel Ball Realty. The Miami Herald reached out for comment about the Caribbean-inspired abode but did not immediately hear back.

The power couple, who have a 3-year-old daughter, Genevieve, have been renting a home in Palm Beach Gardens. Verlander recently posted an Instagram photo of him diving into a pool but where he is isn’t clear.

The Verlanders’ new residence in Jupiter. Realtor.com

The Verlanders’ neighbors include quite a few Trumps.

Back in May, Eric and Lara Trump paid $3.2 million for a five-bedroom, seven-bath spread at his father former President Donald Trump’s Trump National Golf Club gated community.

The Verlanders’ new home in Jupiter/Realtor.com

Big brother Donald Jr. lives there too. The businessman paid $9.7 million for a six-bedroom home in Admiral’s Cove while his girlfriend Kimberly Guilfoyle purchased a seven-bedroom house next door for $10 million.

Also nearby in that area of the 561 is golf star Greg Norman, who lived in a palatial spread called Tranquility in Jupiter for many years, but recently, um, downsized to a place in Palm Beach Gardens. His $12.2 million spot is in the same upscale community where Tiger Woods’ ex Elin Nordegren lives.