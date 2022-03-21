Kate, William 'bean' seen dancing in Belize

Reuters Videos

STORY: The arrival of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge to the Central American country coincides with the celebration of Queen Elizabeth's 70th year on the throne and comes at a time of growing scrutiny of past British conduct in the Caribbean.Before the couple had even left Britain, a local protest prompted organisers to change their planned schedule in Belize, which was known until 1973 as British Honduras.An event for the duke and duchess planned for Sunday morning in the southern village of Indian Creek was cancelled after a few dozen residents staged a protest on Friday (March 18).Despite a few dozen pro-royal villagers staging a counter-protest, the royal couple were on their new itinerary, which saw them embark on the Che'il Mayan Chocolate tour nearby.William and Kate both ground cacao seeds on the ka'ah, a traditional stone tool used by both Q'eqchi' and Mopan Mayas.On Monday (March 21), they are due to explore the Chiquibul Forest Reserve in central Belize, where they will visit British armed forces on jungle training.The duke and duchess are due to stay in the country until Tuesday (March 22) morning, then visit Jamaica and the Bahamas.