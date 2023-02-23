Katelyn Markham case: 12 years later, father has renewed hope in finding daughter’s killer

A father has waited 12 years for a break in a Miami Valley Murder Mystery and Wednesday a man appeared in court who could know what happened to his daughter.

Jon Palmerton appeared in court for the first time Wednesday morning.

He is accused of lying to investigators working on Katelyn Markham’s case and is the first person charged in connection to the investigation.

A former private investigator on the case told News Center 7 that Palmerton knew Katelyn as he was best friends with her fiance at the time of her disappearance.

The fiance has not been charged.

Palmerton was arrested Friday after investigators searched the two homes where both men lived when Katelyn disappeared.

Dave admitted he’s had to be guarded over the years after receiving what he thought was major information in his daughter’s case, but turned out to be nothing.

This time around, he’s “encouraged” by Palmerton’s arrest.

“My theory is whatever he lied about is probably something pretty substantial to solving the case,” Dave said.

He is thankful for the support shown to him throughout the years.

“The countless, the hundreds of thousands of people throughout the country that still support Katelyn and still want justice for Katelyn, Thank you. I’m grateful. I truly am,” Dave said.

Katelyn’s case is still open.

Prosecutors said once they finish examining what they seized in the search warrant on Friday, they will release more information.

News Center 7 will continue following this investigation.



